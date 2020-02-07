Used 2010 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

53 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Savana Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 53 listings
  • 2011 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Savana LS 3500

    59,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Savana LS 3500

    39,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Savana LS 1500 in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Savana LS 1500

    126,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,480

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Savana LS 3500

    110,606 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,491

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Savana LS 2500 in White
    used

    2013 GMC Savana LS 2500

    64,648 miles

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Savana LS 3500

    76,044 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $20,150

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2013 GMC Savana LS 3500

    60,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 GMC Savana LS 3500

    48,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2014 GMC Savana LS 3500

    90,461 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,589

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 GMC Savana LS 3500

    12,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2014 GMC Savana LS 3500

    42,975 miles

    $18,983

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana LT 3500

    64,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,773

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana LT 3500

    57,588 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,993

    Details
  • 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2016 GMC Savana LS 3500

    95,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,981

    $1,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 GMC Savana LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 GMC Savana LT 3500

    60,667 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,790

    Details
  • 2016 GMC Savana LS 3500 in White
    used

    2016 GMC Savana LS 3500

    87,180 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,499

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    35,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,500

    $3,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana LS 3500

    53,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $2,600 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Savana searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 53 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2010 GMC Savana
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Savana
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Savana info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings