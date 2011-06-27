Overall rating

Full-size passenger vans are the perfect choice if you're looking to transport a large number of people, whether you're a business owner who needs to shuttle customers around or the parent in a family so large that it won't fit in a traditional minivan. The 2017 GMC is a possible option for you, with versatile seating arrangements for up to 15 passengers. But considering this van's numerous drawbacks and the availability of more qualified rivals in this field, we suggest you look elsewhere.

The primary knock against the Savana Passenger is its age. Though it has undergone minor interior and exterior refreshes over the years, today's Savana is nearly identical to the first examples that rolled off the production line in 1996. All other competitors have been fully redesigned since then.

The Savana truly looks and drives as if it competes with a kind of vehicle that no longer exists. Rival vans also offer high-roof variants to aid passenger ingress and egress and are generally more pleasant to drive. While used parts availability and an established track record might be potential draws, it's difficult to recommend the GMC Savana Passenger given the strength of the competition and lack of competitive advantage.