Vehicle overview

The 2013 GMC Savana is well-suited for moving large groups of people in relative comfort and convenience. With various wheelbases and equipment levels, the Savana can carry eight, 12 or 15 passengers and it does so with a choice of four powertrains and optional all-wheel drive. The Savana can also tow nearly 10,000 pounds, which is simply astounding for a passenger van. However, GMC has left its full-size passenger van virtually untouched for the last 18 years, and newer rivals in this class have significant advantages over the Savana.

The virtually identical Chevy Express and the Ford E-Series Wagon are the 2013 GMC Savana's main rivals. Differences are small, but the General Motors vans have more engine options, including a stout 6.6-liter diesel V8 on the 3500 models.

For buyers seeking increased maneuverability, refinement and fuel economy, though, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is worth a hard look. Prices for the Sprinter are higher, but its high-roof option allows for significantly more cargo space and makes it much easier for passengers to get in and out. Moreover, the Sprinter's standard diesel V6 is more fuel-efficient than any of the engines on the Savana. We'd also suggest taking a look at the new 2013 Nissan NV Passenger van, as it also offers a high-roof option and is newer in design overall.

Although it needs an overhaul to bring it into the modern era, the 2013 GMC Savana can still get the job done. It's not our top pick for a full-size van, but if cost considerations are driving your buying decision, it's a relatively affordable option for transporting church groups and large families.