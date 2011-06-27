1996 GMC Savana Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,128 - $1,910
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
The Savana is a fully redesigned version of GMC's former Rally Wagon. It features a new line of more powerful engines, a larger overall size and numerous functional improvements that give it an edge over its aging competitors.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Martin,12/12/2008
We have owned this vehicle for three years now and it has been great transportation. We had purchased it to make regular back and forth trips from Texas To California but wound up moving to Pennsylvania. It was a great ride in the cross country expeditions. We have used to haul machines, lumber, water purifiers and just plain traveling. We like the capacity as we carry people to church on Sunday and have had as many as 15 on the run. We would buy it again. The only real problem we have had was with a engine sensor that only happened while traveling in the California Desert and that was only once. Haven't had any other issues. Would recommend this baby to anyone who wanted a roomy ride.
TabulaRasa,06/24/2004
This is a typical GM product. It looks alright on paper, but in real world use, it falls flat on it's face. This vehicle has been beset by problems from day one. The built-in TV/VCP will short out the rest of the interior lights. It is on it's 3rd transmission. The rear differential is going out (clack clack clack!). The intake manifold has cracked. The fuel pump has died. The brakes are garbage. Even the oil dipstick is rusty. That's sad.
M Pagel,08/04/2005
We bought ours in the summer of 1997 with only 40 miles on it. It was customized by Autoform and sometimes it is tricky to get parts. The only major problems we have had in 9 years is the fuel pump and air conditioning hoses needed to be replaced all within the last 2 years. We now have 105K miles on it and it still runs like brand new. It is great for hauling people and things. We have been on some awesome trips to the Rockies and it has worked wonderfully. I particularly like the fact I can get a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the back so for me it works better than a full size pickup. The reclining seat levers are made out of plastic which tend to strip but are easy to replace.
A Redensek,01/20/2007
Have liked the vehicle very much, lots of space for large family to travel, comfortable, nice ride, good performance, reliable, low maintenance, nice Santa Fe conversion package. Only problem in 10 years, fuel pump went out close to 100,000 miles. Had one transmission pandrop and normal oil changes, on first muffler and no exhaust work. Have to replace brakes more often than ought (not heavy duty enough for the large vehicle) lots to power and drain battery, what is expected w/ TV/VCP, radio/CD/cassette players, lots interior lights? Most wear and tear due to large family, years/high miles-oops mom scraped the running boards-can't see low in rear, careful in reverse, so use side mirrors!
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
