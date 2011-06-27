  1. Home
2021 GMC Savana

MSRP range: $37,200 - $40,900
GMC Savana LT 3500 Passenger Van Exterior Shown
MSRP$38,495
Edmunds suggests you pay$38,495
Other years
GMC Savana for Sale

2021 GMC Savana Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Three available engines all have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Harsher ride than most rivals
  • Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
  • New 6.6-liter V8 with 401 horsepower replaces 6.0-liter V8
  • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
2021 GMC Savana pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 GMC Savana price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 GMC Savana.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$37,200
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 31.0 gal. capacity
Seating
12 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque: 298 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 224.0 in. / Height: 84.5 in. / Width: 79.3 in.
Curb Weight: 5991 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

FAQ

Is the GMC Savana a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Savana both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Savana. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 GMC Savana?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 GMC Savana:

  • New 6.6-liter V8 with 401 horsepower replaces 6.0-liter V8
  • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
Learn more

Is the GMC Savana reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Savana is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Savana. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Savana's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 GMC Savana a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 GMC Savana is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Savana is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 GMC Savana?

The least-expensive 2021 GMC Savana is the 2021 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,200.

Other versions include:

  • LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
  • LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,900
  • LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
  • LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,200
  • LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,300
  • LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,100
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Savana?

If you're interested in the GMC Savana, the next question is, which Savana model is right for you? Savana variants include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Savana models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana Overview

The 2021 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 GMC Savana?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 GMC Savana and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Savana.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 GMC Savana and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Savana featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 GMC Savana?

2021 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

2021 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

2021 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

2021 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

Which 2021 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 GMC Savana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 GMC Savana.

Can't find a new 2021 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,644.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 GMC Savana?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

