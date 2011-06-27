  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 1999 GMC Savana
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1999 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior. Powerful V8 engine selections. Modern architecture.
  • Cheap interior materials. Mushy brake pedal. Numb steering.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
GMC Savana for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,702 - $2,852
Used Savana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Believe it or not, it had been 25 years since GM redesigned its full-size van lineup when the Savana arrived in small numbers for 1996. The GMC Rally Van and Vandura were introduced in 1971, and sold steadily until they were discontinued. Competition and safety regulations had forced GM to redo the big vans in 1996 -- heck, since 1971 Ford had re-engineered the Club Wagon and Econoline twice! To distinguish the new design, GMC rebadged the van Savana.

Savana features flush glass and door handles, hidden door hinges, standard antilock brakes and dual airbags. Front foot and legroom is adequate, and front seats offer a wide range of travel. Rear heat ducts are standard, but for better warming (and cooling), an optional rear heating and air conditioning unit is available. Front air conditioning is standard. The center console contains two cupholders, an auxiliary power outlet and storage for items like CDs and cassettes. Savana is available in 135- and 155-inch wheelbases, three weight series (1500, 2500 or 3500) and two (base SL and luxury SLE) trim levels. There is a choice of side-entry doors as well: a sliding door or a pair of 60/40 hinged doors.

Inside the short-wheelbase Savana, you'll find 267 cubic feet of cargo area, while the extended version provides a whopping 317 cubic feet of volume with the rear seats removed. Up to 15 passengers can be seated within the longer van on as many as five bench seats. Rear hinged doors open 180 degrees for easy loading and do not conceal high-mounted taillights when opened. Gross vehicle weight ratings of up to 9,500 pounds are available on either wheelbase.

The base engine is a Vortec 4300 V6 making 200 horsepower. Optional motors include the GM family of V8's, ranging from the popular Vortec 5000 to the monster Vortec 7400. Also available is a robust 6.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 good for 195 horsepower and 430 stump-pulling foot-pounds of torque.

Automatic transmission refinements result in lower levels of vibration and noise. These refinements include a two-piece transmission case that provides powertrain stiffness, software that compares engine/vehicle operating parameters and sets precise transmission line pressure, a deep oil pan which aids durability and fluid life, and an electrically controlled converter clutch which increases fuel economy.

Two new exterior colors, Fernmist Green Metallic and Dark Bronzemist Metallic, and one new interior color, Medium Dark Pewter, are available for 1999. Like most products in showrooms these days, the Savana's styling is rounded and bulbous, with a front end that mimics the corporate look carried by most of GM's truck family. This design should wear well into the next century.

1999 Highlights

Two new exterior colors, one new interior color and automatic transmission enhancements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 GMC Savana.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great van
Terry Derian,12/15/2015
G2500 3dr Ext Van
bought this van new in 2005. The only repairs beside the normal (oil, tires, brakes, fluids) was a water pump at 185000 miles. Put 191,000 on this and was still going strong until i t was in a wreck. This was one of the most dependable vehicles i have ever owned.
Great Van
Great Van,10/27/2008
I purchased this van to replace my 3rd Astro Van. I needed something that could tow with confidence and not give up comfort. I landed on a GMC Savana with the 5.7 and an Explorer low top conversion. I purchased the van with 94,000 miles. The van runs and drive great and now has 107,000 miles. Only problem to date was the A/C went at about 105,000 miles. I love the van, although the gas milage is about 3-5 miles less on average than the Astro, but it makes up for it in overall comfort and the ability to tow my 14 foot enclosed trailer and motorcycle through the mountains of North Carolina with ease.
GMC Savana diesel
Rob AMOS,12/13/2005
Great van. We use it to tow the US Bobsled to shows. Gives great power and fuel mileage for such a large van. I'm looking foward to buying the new GM Diesel van. We also take it to a lot of Nascar Races. We are very active in racing selling our products to several teams and sponsor several teams. It's not uncommen to see Nascar drivers catching a ride in our van. It can seat 15 people. All in all very satisfied.
1999 Savanna Cargo Van
Kevin,12/02/2017
G1500 SLE 3dr Van
Gets 16 Mpg with or w/o load. Handles balanced on Highway. Brakes well but get overheated easily in traffic lights. Stay away from Los Angeles commuting in rush hour. Very safe driver visibility like an aircraft. 400,000 on my chassis with one time ball joint and center link replacements. Second engine has a hundred thousand miles on it and purrs like a kitten. It has 450,000 miles on the chassis. I have replaced the shock absorbers, bushing, p/s gear box, control arms and more. Truck runs perfect when I maintain it.
See all 4 reviews of the 1999 GMC Savana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1999 GMC Savana features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 GMC Savana

Used 1999 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 1999 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include G2500 3dr Van, G3500 SLE 3dr Van, G1500 3dr Van, G2500 SLE 3dr Ext Van, G3500 SLE 3dr Ext Van, G2500 SLE 3dr Van, G3500 3dr Ext Van, G3500 3dr Van, G1500 SLE 3dr Van, and G2500 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 GMC Savana?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 GMC Savana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 GMC Savana.

Can't find a used 1999 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,243.

Find a used GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,013.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,661.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 GMC Savana?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Savana lease specials

Related Used 1999 GMC Savana info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles