Vehicle overview

Whether it's your family, soccer team or employees, if you've got a large group to move you'll find the 2012 GMC Savana full-size passenger van to be a good way to do it.

The standard-wheelbase Savana van offers seating for up to 12 passengers, while an extended-wheelbase version seats as many as 15 people. Savana buyers can also match their van to the job at hand with one of four different powertrains, including a gutsy 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. As if that weren't enough, a properly equipped Savana will tow nearly 10,000 pounds.

Truth be told, however, this isn't exactly a crowded vehicle segment. Besides the virtually identical Chevrolet Express, competitors include the Ford E-Series (a.k.a. Econoline), and that's about it. Buyers with deeper pockets, however, should at least check out the more modern Mercedes Sprinter, which earns extra points for better maneuverability and fuel economy. Its unique high-roof version also provides enough room for 6-foot-tall occupants to walk upright inside. You'd have to be 4 feet tall to do that in a Savana.

Yet even if the 2012 GMC Savana passenger van isn't the most modern of conveyances, it remains one of the scant few ways to carry a big group of people from Point A to Point B.