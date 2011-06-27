I'm very surprised doing the value, comparison there is NO 2500 3/4TON AWD model to choose from. Only a 1500 series. Also the Pro Package has 2 double long air assisted opening panels, one on each side where the windows would normally be. Custom 12 volt interior lighting. Electronic transmission towing switch on instrument panel. The 5.3L Vortex engine is to die for. As with all GMC/CHEVY exterior primer and paint SUCK! My van may be 13 years old but has less than 78,000 miles. On the 10th year after the RUST warranty disappeared so did the paint from the primer. Primer installed oh so thin and never properly adhered to the cheap paint used. Had an 1985 CHEVY 3/4 TRUCK that did the same thing with the paint. Thought somehow GMC would be better quality, top of the line. NO WAY! If you plan on getting a Chevy or GMC and keep it for any extended period, then PLEASE take my word for it, YOU WILL BE REPAINTING the vehicle. Rain water works behind the paint dislodging huge sections at a time. Vortex engine is fantastic. Could have enhanced performance and economy with electric fans on the radiator (push/pull setup) and an electric water pump. This setup would have reduced unneeded drag on the 5.3L topped off with a cold air intake. But we are all aware of each and every penny that's saved in construction, goes in someone's back pocket. As a great woman once said, if you want it done right, do it yourself.

