2003 GMC Savana Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Used Savana for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
With the addition of the Vortec engines and some unique new features, the Savanna (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2003 Highlights
The Savanna gains numerous improvements for the '03 model year. Under the hood, GMC's cargo hauler now features GM's lineup of powerful Vortec engines, from the base 200-horsepower V6 all the way up to the hard-charging 300-hp 6.0-liter V8. All-wheel-drive models are also available for the first time, and all Savannas get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS. Driver-side 60/40 access doors and swing-up access panels have also been added as an option along with revised front-end styling, larger stabilizer bars and a stronger frame. Inside, the Savanna gets redesigned seats, improved lighting and ventilation systems and dual-stage airbags on all light-duty versions.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Savana.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Northern Driver,08/24/2003
My Savanna is a conversion that looks and performs up to expectations and turns heads. I would not have purchased one of these vans based on standard features/factory trim. The dashboard and interiors are too flat and plasticky and the bumpers/mirrors are black plastic. Both of these detractions were remedied by the conversion - wood dash trim and painted bumpers/mirrors. The ride is very stable and makes the van much more akin to daily driving. My old Astro AWD had a best of 20 mpg, while the Savanna gets 18-19 mpg top end. The braking is very good and the engine performance is excellent.
Don Schwartz,02/22/2016
1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I'm very surprised doing the value, comparison there is NO 2500 3/4TON AWD model to choose from. Only a 1500 series. Also the Pro Package has 2 double long air assisted opening panels, one on each side where the windows would normally be. Custom 12 volt interior lighting. Electronic transmission towing switch on instrument panel. The 5.3L Vortex engine is to die for. As with all GMC/CHEVY exterior primer and paint SUCK! My van may be 13 years old but has less than 78,000 miles. On the 10th year after the RUST warranty disappeared so did the paint from the primer. Primer installed oh so thin and never properly adhered to the cheap paint used. Had an 1985 CHEVY 3/4 TRUCK that did the same thing with the paint. Thought somehow GMC would be better quality, top of the line. NO WAY! If you plan on getting a Chevy or GMC and keep it for any extended period, then PLEASE take my word for it, YOU WILL BE REPAINTING the vehicle. Rain water works behind the paint dislodging huge sections at a time. Vortex engine is fantastic. Could have enhanced performance and economy with electric fans on the radiator (push/pull setup) and an electric water pump. This setup would have reduced unneeded drag on the 5.3L topped off with a cold air intake. But we are all aware of each and every penny that's saved in construction, goes in someone's back pocket. As a great woman once said, if you want it done right, do it yourself.
Alexstaar,06/06/2010
We purchased our van at the beginning of 2004. Our van has pretty much seen it all. The first trip we took it on it was hit by Hurricane Charley. It now gets 14 mpg city and 16 mpg hwy. The 5.3 liter engine 0-60 is about 8 sec. though it's only RWD, it does excellent in rain, snow, and ice. It is very fun to drive. I will definitely consider buying another one of these vans!
blue 250,01/13/2005
We have enjoyed this vehicle for the last 14000 miles. It was a conversion by Cobra, nothing fancy, just the best seats available, no TV or mood lights. Fuel economy has ranged from 12.5 mpg in sub-zero city driving to 20.2 mpg on 55 mph rural roads. The only failure to date is the windsheild weather stripping, which came loose while on the interstate. The dealer made the repair, eventually. GM treats the option list like all Savanna's will be plumbing trucks. No MP3 cd player, no XM sattelite controller, no trip computer. All of these item are available on the Yukon/Suburban, which this van is based on. 5.3 V8. It was the same price as the Toyota Sienna, but the space won out.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Savana features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
