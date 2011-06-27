  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2003 GMC Savana Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
List Price Estimate
$3,043 - $4,873
Used Savana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the addition of the Vortec engines and some unique new features, the Savanna (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2003 Highlights

The Savanna gains numerous improvements for the '03 model year. Under the hood, GMC's cargo hauler now features GM's lineup of powerful Vortec engines, from the base 200-horsepower V6 all the way up to the hard-charging 300-hp 6.0-liter V8. All-wheel-drive models are also available for the first time, and all Savannas get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS. Driver-side 60/40 access doors and swing-up access panels have also been added as an option along with revised front-end styling, larger stabilizer bars and a stronger frame. Inside, the Savanna gets redesigned seats, improved lighting and ventilation systems and dual-stage airbags on all light-duty versions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Savana.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GMC Savanna - A nice ride
Northern Driver,08/24/2003
My Savanna is a conversion that looks and performs up to expectations and turns heads. I would not have purchased one of these vans based on standard features/factory trim. The dashboard and interiors are too flat and plasticky and the bumpers/mirrors are black plastic. Both of these detractions were remedied by the conversion - wood dash trim and painted bumpers/mirrors. The ride is very stable and makes the van much more akin to daily driving. My old Astro AWD had a best of 20 mpg, while the Savanna gets 18-19 mpg top end. The braking is very good and the engine performance is excellent.
2500 PRO PACKAGE
Don Schwartz,02/22/2016
1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I'm very surprised doing the value, comparison there is NO 2500 3/4TON AWD model to choose from. Only a 1500 series. Also the Pro Package has 2 double long air assisted opening panels, one on each side where the windows would normally be. Custom 12 volt interior lighting. Electronic transmission towing switch on instrument panel. The 5.3L Vortex engine is to die for. As with all GMC/CHEVY exterior primer and paint SUCK! My van may be 13 years old but has less than 78,000 miles. On the 10th year after the RUST warranty disappeared so did the paint from the primer. Primer installed oh so thin and never properly adhered to the cheap paint used. Had an 1985 CHEVY 3/4 TRUCK that did the same thing with the paint. Thought somehow GMC would be better quality, top of the line. NO WAY! If you plan on getting a Chevy or GMC and keep it for any extended period, then PLEASE take my word for it, YOU WILL BE REPAINTING the vehicle. Rain water works behind the paint dislodging huge sections at a time. Vortex engine is fantastic. Could have enhanced performance and economy with electric fans on the radiator (push/pull setup) and an electric water pump. This setup would have reduced unneeded drag on the 5.3L topped off with a cold air intake. But we are all aware of each and every penny that's saved in construction, goes in someone's back pocket. As a great woman once said, if you want it done right, do it yourself.
GMC Savana Explorer Conversion
Alexstaar,06/06/2010
We purchased our van at the beginning of 2004. Our van has pretty much seen it all. The first trip we took it on it was hit by Hurricane Charley. It now gets 14 mpg city and 16 mpg hwy. The 5.3 liter engine 0-60 is about 8 sec. though it's only RWD, it does excellent in rain, snow, and ice. It is very fun to drive. I will definitely consider buying another one of these vans!
Plenty of space
blue 250,01/13/2005
We have enjoyed this vehicle for the last 14000 miles. It was a conversion by Cobra, nothing fancy, just the best seats available, no TV or mood lights. Fuel economy has ranged from 12.5 mpg in sub-zero city driving to 20.2 mpg on 55 mph rural roads. The only failure to date is the windsheild weather stripping, which came loose while on the interstate. The dealer made the repair, eventually. GM treats the option list like all Savanna's will be plumbing trucks. No MP3 cd player, no XM sattelite controller, no trip computer. All of these item are available on the Yukon/Suburban, which this van is based on. 5.3 V8. It was the same price as the Toyota Sienna, but the space won out.
See all 4 reviews of the 2003 GMC Savana
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Used 2003 GMC Savana features & specs

More about the 2003 GMC Savana

Used 2003 GMC Savana Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 GMC Savana?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 GMC Savana for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 GMC Savana.

Can't find a used 2003 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,021.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,417.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,919.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,714.

