Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,630$11,717$13,455
Clean$9,268$11,273$12,896
Average$8,544$10,387$11,779
Rough$7,820$9,501$10,661
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,038$12,022$14,450
Clean$8,699$11,568$13,850
Average$8,019$10,658$12,650
Rough$7,339$9,749$11,450
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,877$16,474$18,660
Clean$13,355$15,851$17,885
Average$12,312$14,604$16,335
Rough$11,268$13,358$14,785
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,322$15,861$17,995
Clean$12,821$15,261$17,248
Average$11,820$14,061$15,753
Rough$10,818$12,862$14,258
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,703$11,577$13,916
Clean$8,376$11,139$13,338
Average$7,722$10,264$12,182
Rough$7,067$9,388$11,026
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,950$10,575$12,711
Clean$7,651$10,175$12,183
Average$7,053$9,375$11,127
Rough$6,456$8,575$10,071
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,567$10,522$12,146
Clean$8,245$10,124$11,642
Average$7,600$9,328$10,633
Rough$6,956$8,532$9,624
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,124 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2012 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 GMC Savana ranges from $6,956 to $12,146, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.