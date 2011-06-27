Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,630
|$11,717
|$13,455
|Clean
|$9,268
|$11,273
|$12,896
|Average
|$8,544
|$10,387
|$11,779
|Rough
|$7,820
|$9,501
|$10,661
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,038
|$12,022
|$14,450
|Clean
|$8,699
|$11,568
|$13,850
|Average
|$8,019
|$10,658
|$12,650
|Rough
|$7,339
|$9,749
|$11,450
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,877
|$16,474
|$18,660
|Clean
|$13,355
|$15,851
|$17,885
|Average
|$12,312
|$14,604
|$16,335
|Rough
|$11,268
|$13,358
|$14,785
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,322
|$15,861
|$17,995
|Clean
|$12,821
|$15,261
|$17,248
|Average
|$11,820
|$14,061
|$15,753
|Rough
|$10,818
|$12,862
|$14,258
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,703
|$11,577
|$13,916
|Clean
|$8,376
|$11,139
|$13,338
|Average
|$7,722
|$10,264
|$12,182
|Rough
|$7,067
|$9,388
|$11,026
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,950
|$10,575
|$12,711
|Clean
|$7,651
|$10,175
|$12,183
|Average
|$7,053
|$9,375
|$11,127
|Rough
|$6,456
|$8,575
|$10,071
Estimated values
2012 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,567
|$10,522
|$12,146
|Clean
|$8,245
|$10,124
|$11,642
|Average
|$7,600
|$9,328
|$10,633
|Rough
|$6,956
|$8,532
|$9,624