Used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo Consumer Reviews

03 AWD Savana Cargo "Doors Galore"
I love my van ! I have had vans all my life but the modern AWD , rack and pinion , all wheel disc , full size Savana drives like a Cadillac and I get 17 mpg consistently when its not brutally cold . I live in Minnesota . I had reservations about the drivers side double doors as I had never had that option before , I soon realized that when you jump out of your truck but need to reenter to grab something you are hauling around you can't beat drivers side double doors for access ! I drove over 100,000 miles before my Brakes needed pads and have had except for some minor door switch partial failures "No Problems" with my truck ! Did I say "I Love This Truck" ?
Excellent Cargo Van!
I bought this for utility, and was not expecting a lot, but this van rides fantastic, steers and handles well, is tight and quiet, very comfortable seats, and great power and 18 MPG on the 5300 V8!!!!!
I love my GMC
My 2003 Savana 2500 extended van has surpassed my expectations. I love my van and couldn't imagine performing my job without it. 83,000 miles in 3 yrs and it's still running as good as the day I bought it. I highly recommend it.
Cargo Van
We use this van in our air conditioning business. It carries about 2,000 pounds of racks, equipment and tools daily and is a workhorse. After almost 50,000 miles it has had no major problems and runs great. The brakes are huge 4 wheel discs and the pads are still original. It's a perfect fit for our business.
Overall excellent
Have had one major problem since I bought it new a few years ago. The pas-lock security feature disables the fuel injection so that it won't start. The dealer replaced the computer and it malfunctioned again within a couple days. I cleaned the electrical contacts on the doors and it hasn't messed up since. But it nearly left me stranded. I am not completely sure that was it but it has been a while since it had the problem. Other than that, the van has been great. A driveshaft seal is starting to leak and the dealer wants almost $500 to fix it. My van has about 63,000 miles on it now. Engine has awesome horsepower too.V8.
