  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Appraisal value

2003 GMC Savana Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,366$3,748$4,487
Clean$2,188$3,465$4,150
Average$1,831$2,899$3,476
Rough$1,475$2,334$2,802
Sell my 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,807$3,215$3,968
Clean$1,670$2,973$3,670
Average$1,398$2,487$3,074
Rough$1,126$2,002$2,478
Sell my 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,193$3,485$4,176
Clean$2,028$3,222$3,862
Average$1,697$2,696$3,234
Rough$1,367$2,170$2,607
Sell my 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,375$3,896$4,708
Clean$2,196$3,602$4,354
Average$1,838$3,014$3,647
Rough$1,480$2,425$2,939
Sell my 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,632$4,083$4,858
Clean$2,434$3,774$4,493
Average$2,037$3,158$3,763
Rough$1,641$2,542$3,033
Sell my 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,944$3,215$3,895
Clean$1,798$2,973$3,603
Average$1,505$2,487$3,017
Rough$1,212$2,002$2,432
Sell my 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,982$3,528$4,353
Clean$1,833$3,261$4,026
Average$1,534$2,729$3,372
Rough$1,236$2,196$2,718
Sell my 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana Cargo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 GMC Savana Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,973 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,973 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 GMC Savana Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,973 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 GMC Savana Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 GMC Savana Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo ranges from $1,212 to $3,895, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 GMC Savana Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.