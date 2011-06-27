Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$3,748
|$4,487
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,465
|$4,150
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,899
|$3,476
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,334
|$2,802
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$3,215
|$3,968
|Clean
|$1,670
|$2,973
|$3,670
|Average
|$1,398
|$2,487
|$3,074
|Rough
|$1,126
|$2,002
|$2,478
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,193
|$3,485
|$4,176
|Clean
|$2,028
|$3,222
|$3,862
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,696
|$3,234
|Rough
|$1,367
|$2,170
|$2,607
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,375
|$3,896
|$4,708
|Clean
|$2,196
|$3,602
|$4,354
|Average
|$1,838
|$3,014
|$3,647
|Rough
|$1,480
|$2,425
|$2,939
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,632
|$4,083
|$4,858
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,774
|$4,493
|Average
|$2,037
|$3,158
|$3,763
|Rough
|$1,641
|$2,542
|$3,033
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,944
|$3,215
|$3,895
|Clean
|$1,798
|$2,973
|$3,603
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,487
|$3,017
|Rough
|$1,212
|$2,002
|$2,432
Estimated values
2003 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$3,528
|$4,353
|Clean
|$1,833
|$3,261
|$4,026
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,729
|$3,372
|Rough
|$1,236
|$2,196
|$2,718