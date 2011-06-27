Used 2017 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews
GM 8sp problems!!
After a few thousand miles of driving this new car , it had a transmission shutter due to the locking converter on the 8sp to cause the whole truck to shake, New fancy trans fluid, new locking converter and then new transmission did not help! GM customer care said I was not the only one, they had many complaints, but as to date have not done a fix/redesign. They use high performance fluid with metal flakes to try and help, but this is a lemon!!! Many times dealer will claim they can't repeat the issue , but all know GM has a big issue, they finally paid me off , so I could trade for another Non - GM Truck. Beware !!!!!!!
Beware the Chevy Lean!
Beware the Chevy Lean, surprising that neither Edmunds nor Consumer Reports has addressed this issue! I purchased a 2017 Canyon in October of 2017 after a painful buying experience with the local dealer. I was looking at the Colorados and Canyons based on their high ratings from Edmunds and Consumer reports and that they were US made. The following morning I noticed the truck leaned significantly to the left, almost 1" when I measured it in my garage. I took it to the dealer who put it on a rack and measured it at 3/8" and said it was within GM spec.s and it was purely cosmetic. I had the dealer take it out on the concrete at the showroom and we measured it at 3/4", dealer said slab could be sloped so turned truck around and put in same place and got 3/4" again. They contacted GM who said they were working on a fix and opened a case file and I was told to wait for a fix. A couple of weeks later I found out on the internet that this has been ongoing on Chevys and GMCs to the extent it even has a name, "The Chevy Lean". Given the years it has been going on, I am wary if GM is indeed actually working on a fix since they haven't fixed it after all these years. I called GM and a Senior Customer Service Adviser called me back. She said she didn't know automotive lingo or technology(Just my luck) but had talked to the dealer who said it was within spec. Case closed! My advice is to stand back 30' or so and check before you sign and drive it home because once you do it's yours and could affect your resale!
Excellent Mid-Sized Truck
This is a base model Canyon, with no real features (we're talking manual side mirror adjustments here), aside from the 308-hp V6 and towing package, and very basic 'convenience' option, including cruise control, easy-left tailgate, and a few other basics. The only other option was the gray metallic paint... No navigation, no advanced sound system, no chrome, no leather - but the vehicle is absolutely gorgeous, and performs well as a daily driver that can also tow the boat or load up for a family outing, very pleased... I’ve been tracking mileage via the onboard computer, have never reset the main screen, and it’s now at 24.1 mpg over 31,000 miles - and Canyon still the best looking mid-sized truck on the road...
2017 GMC Canyon Diesel - love it....but...
I’ve had my 2017 GMC Canyon Diesel for almost 18 months and have almost 32,000 miles on it. Overall, I love the truck, the diesel, and the MPG. My only issues with the truck were the diesel emissions which was fixed under warranty, the driver side tail light moisture issue which was fixed under warranty and the dreaded left lean (1 inch) which was fixed under warranty. My biggest complaint is the low height for the front air dam which can’t even go over a parking curb. Why GM would do this with an “All Terrain” edition just doesn’t make any sense. I’m 6’1” tall and have plenty of room. The truck has plenty of power, rides nicely, and has good amenities. Overall, I’m very happy with my purchase for a daily driver with the option to actually haul a trailer or boat with no issues. Didn’t need the 2500HD like I had before so this is the perfect truck for me.
Love the 2.8L Duramax Canyon
To clarify, we have a 2017 GMC Canyon that is an SLE All Terrain (Z71) 4x4 with the 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Edmunds doesn't have that choice, so until they do, I'll leave this post here for someone looking into one of these. This is a great truck. We wanted something smaller than a 2500HD Silverado; don't really need all that much truck. But we wanted to be able to tow things when we need to, for the reasons that you need a truck in the first place. The wife's 2012 Jeep Liberty just didn't cut it there....When we found out they were putting a diesel in these trucks, we were set on getting one. Chose the Canyon over the Colorado because the Canyon just looks more full-size truck looking. The diesel does cost more, it adds $5,000 to the price vs the V6 gas engine. But it's worth it, especially if you tow any. Less downshifting while accelerating or going up hills with a load (or unloaded). And the truck gets up to 30+ mpg on the highway. Lifetime average on the trucks computer is 27.4 mpg. Would be higher, even with city driving, but when the truck goes into a regen mode burning of soot in the DPF, it kills your mpg's and you can tell while watching your instant MPG's. I have hand calculated tanks of fuel and it is usually within a 0.5 mpg. Acceleration is a bit doggy especially compared to a gas engine. Having all the emissions equipment on the truck causes the to hesitate on takeoff if you mash the pedal, you have to just drive it and find the right spot in the pedal and then it takes off alright and then you can mash it from there. If you haul much, you definitely want a long bed. Towing is great with the tow/ haul mode that uses transmission and exhaust braking to slow you down. Not a whole lot of storage on the inside like under/ behind the seats or seat spacing for passengers, but it is a mid-size truck; if you want more, you need a full-size truck or SUV. The ride is smooth and quiet inside the cab. I have no problems getting in and out of the cab as I have heard others who are cramped trying to get out of the seat, but I am only 5'5". It is a shorter truck, but there is still a little drop getting to the ground, especially being short so I added side steps to help. Seats are comfortable on long distance drives. SLE All-Terrain models (SLT and Denali's as well) come with heat seaters for driver and passenger which is nice when it's cold or if your back is sore. Driver and passenger seats are both power adjustable forward/ backward and up/ down. Being a diesel, you do have some additional costs like DEF, higher fuel cost usually, more expensive repairs/ parts, using anti-gel treatment in the winter for the fuel. But for the gains you get, it's worth it for me. I have heard of others who have had issues with the emissions system on these (DEF injection or DPF plugging up prematurely mainly) with their trucks. I have not had any issues with the truck in 23,000 miles. I know many others who have not had issues either. The trucks that do have the problems are still under warranty and GM is taking care of them. Overall, a great truck, definitely glad we went with it and would do it again.
