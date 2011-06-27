Used 2017 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

GM 8sp problems!! R. E. Alexander , 09/10/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful After a few thousand miles of driving this new car , it had a transmission shutter due to the locking converter on the 8sp to cause the whole truck to shake, New fancy trans fluid, new locking converter and then new transmission did not help! GM customer care said I was not the only one, they had many complaints, but as to date have not done a fix/redesign. They use high performance fluid with metal flakes to try and help, but this is a lemon!!! Many times dealer will claim they can't repeat the issue , but all know GM has a big issue, they finally paid me off , so I could trade for another Non - GM Truck. Beware !!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beware the Chevy Lean! Andy Paul , 11/23/2017 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful Beware the Chevy Lean, surprising that neither Edmunds nor Consumer Reports has addressed this issue! I purchased a 2017 Canyon in October of 2017 after a painful buying experience with the local dealer. I was looking at the Colorados and Canyons based on their high ratings from Edmunds and Consumer reports and that they were US made. The following morning I noticed the truck leaned significantly to the left, almost 1" when I measured it in my garage. I took it to the dealer who put it on a rack and measured it at 3/8" and said it was within GM spec.s and it was purely cosmetic. I had the dealer take it out on the concrete at the showroom and we measured it at 3/4", dealer said slab could be sloped so turned truck around and put in same place and got 3/4" again. They contacted GM who said they were working on a fix and opened a case file and I was told to wait for a fix. A couple of weeks later I found out on the internet that this has been ongoing on Chevys and GMCs to the extent it even has a name, "The Chevy Lean". Given the years it has been going on, I am wary if GM is indeed actually working on a fix since they haven't fixed it after all these years. I called GM and a Senior Customer Service Adviser called me back. She said she didn't know automotive lingo or technology(Just my luck) but had talked to the dealer who said it was within spec. Case closed! My advice is to stand back 30' or so and check before you sign and drive it home because once you do it's yours and could affect your resale! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Mid-Sized Truck Jon , 02/15/2017 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is a base model Canyon, with no real features (we're talking manual side mirror adjustments here), aside from the 308-hp V6 and towing package, and very basic 'convenience' option, including cruise control, easy-left tailgate, and a few other basics. The only other option was the gray metallic paint... No navigation, no advanced sound system, no chrome, no leather - but the vehicle is absolutely gorgeous, and performs well as a daily driver that can also tow the boat or load up for a family outing, very pleased... I’ve been tracking mileage via the onboard computer, have never reset the main screen, and it’s now at 24.1 mpg over 31,000 miles - and Canyon still the best looking mid-sized truck on the road... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 GMC Canyon Diesel - love it....but... Brookzie , 08/17/2019 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I’ve had my 2017 GMC Canyon Diesel for almost 18 months and have almost 32,000 miles on it. Overall, I love the truck, the diesel, and the MPG. My only issues with the truck were the diesel emissions which was fixed under warranty, the driver side tail light moisture issue which was fixed under warranty and the dreaded left lean (1 inch) which was fixed under warranty. My biggest complaint is the low height for the front air dam which can’t even go over a parking curb. Why GM would do this with an “All Terrain” edition just doesn’t make any sense. I’m 6’1” tall and have plenty of room. The truck has plenty of power, rides nicely, and has good amenities. Overall, I’m very happy with my purchase for a daily driver with the option to actually haul a trailer or boat with no issues. Didn’t need the 2500HD like I had before so this is the perfect truck for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse