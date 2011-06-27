Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,906
|$28,784
|$30,748
|Clean
|$26,207
|$28,024
|$29,922
|Average
|$24,808
|$26,504
|$28,271
|Rough
|$23,409
|$24,985
|$26,619
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,012
|$22,899
|$24,872
|Clean
|$20,466
|$22,295
|$24,204
|Average
|$19,374
|$21,086
|$22,868
|Rough
|$18,282
|$19,877
|$21,532
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,606
|$24,522
|$26,527
|Clean
|$22,019
|$23,875
|$25,814
|Average
|$20,844
|$22,580
|$24,389
|Rough
|$19,668
|$21,286
|$22,965
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,602
|$20,436
|$22,354
|Clean
|$18,118
|$19,897
|$21,753
|Average
|$17,151
|$18,818
|$20,552
|Rough
|$16,184
|$17,739
|$19,352
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,473
|$17,451
|$18,474
|Clean
|$16,045
|$16,990
|$17,978
|Average
|$15,189
|$16,069
|$16,986
|Rough
|$14,332
|$15,148
|$15,993
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,338
|$23,661
|$26,090
|Clean
|$20,783
|$23,036
|$25,390
|Average
|$19,674
|$21,787
|$23,988
|Rough
|$18,565
|$20,538
|$22,587
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,686
|$28,588
|$30,577
|Clean
|$25,992
|$27,833
|$29,756
|Average
|$24,605
|$26,324
|$28,114
|Rough
|$23,218
|$24,815
|$26,471
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,985
|$21,956
|$24,017
|Clean
|$19,465
|$21,376
|$23,372
|Average
|$18,427
|$20,217
|$22,082
|Rough
|$17,388
|$19,058
|$20,792
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,602
|$29,502
|$31,492
|Clean
|$26,884
|$28,724
|$30,646
|Average
|$25,449
|$27,166
|$28,955
|Rough
|$24,015
|$25,609
|$27,263
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,989
|$21,170
|$23,450
|Clean
|$18,496
|$20,611
|$22,821
|Average
|$17,508
|$19,494
|$21,561
|Rough
|$16,521
|$18,376
|$20,301
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,078
|$26,028
|$28,069
|Clean
|$23,452
|$25,341
|$27,315
|Average
|$22,200
|$23,967
|$25,807
|Rough
|$20,949
|$22,593
|$24,299
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,634
|$32,564
|$34,584
|Clean
|$29,838
|$31,705
|$33,655
|Average
|$28,245
|$29,985
|$31,797
|Rough
|$26,653
|$28,266
|$29,940
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,875
|$26,748
|$28,708
|Clean
|$24,228
|$26,042
|$27,937
|Average
|$22,935
|$24,629
|$26,395
|Rough
|$21,642
|$23,217
|$24,853
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,843
|$21,690
|$23,620
|Clean
|$19,327
|$21,117
|$22,986
|Average
|$18,296
|$19,972
|$21,717
|Rough
|$17,264
|$18,827
|$20,448
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,730
|$18,446
|$20,242
|Clean
|$16,295
|$17,959
|$19,698
|Average
|$15,426
|$16,986
|$18,611
|Rough
|$14,556
|$16,012
|$17,524
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,978
|$26,964
|$29,043
|Clean
|$24,329
|$26,253
|$28,263
|Average
|$23,030
|$24,829
|$26,703
|Rough
|$21,732
|$23,406
|$25,143
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,299
|$32,334
|$34,464
|Clean
|$29,511
|$31,481
|$33,538
|Average
|$27,936
|$29,774
|$31,687
|Rough
|$26,361
|$28,066
|$29,836
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,461
|$26,413
|$28,456
|Clean
|$23,826
|$25,716
|$27,691
|Average
|$22,554
|$24,322
|$26,163
|Rough
|$21,283
|$22,927
|$24,634
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,683
|$28,515
|$29,388
|Clean
|$26,963
|$27,763
|$28,599
|Average
|$25,524
|$26,257
|$27,020
|Rough
|$24,085
|$24,752
|$25,442
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,814
|$29,812
|$31,902
|Clean
|$27,091
|$29,025
|$31,045
|Average
|$25,645
|$27,451
|$29,332
|Rough
|$24,199
|$25,877
|$27,618
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,728
|$24,647
|$26,653
|Clean
|$22,137
|$23,996
|$25,938
|Average
|$20,956
|$22,695
|$24,506
|Rough
|$19,775
|$21,394
|$23,074