  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2017 GMC Canyon
  5. Appraisal value

2017 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,906$28,784$30,748
Clean$26,207$28,024$29,922
Average$24,808$26,504$28,271
Rough$23,409$24,985$26,619
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,012$22,899$24,872
Clean$20,466$22,295$24,204
Average$19,374$21,086$22,868
Rough$18,282$19,877$21,532
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,606$24,522$26,527
Clean$22,019$23,875$25,814
Average$20,844$22,580$24,389
Rough$19,668$21,286$22,965
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,602$20,436$22,354
Clean$18,118$19,897$21,753
Average$17,151$18,818$20,552
Rough$16,184$17,739$19,352
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,473$17,451$18,474
Clean$16,045$16,990$17,978
Average$15,189$16,069$16,986
Rough$14,332$15,148$15,993
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,338$23,661$26,090
Clean$20,783$23,036$25,390
Average$19,674$21,787$23,988
Rough$18,565$20,538$22,587
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,686$28,588$30,577
Clean$25,992$27,833$29,756
Average$24,605$26,324$28,114
Rough$23,218$24,815$26,471
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,985$21,956$24,017
Clean$19,465$21,376$23,372
Average$18,427$20,217$22,082
Rough$17,388$19,058$20,792
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,602$29,502$31,492
Clean$26,884$28,724$30,646
Average$25,449$27,166$28,955
Rough$24,015$25,609$27,263
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,989$21,170$23,450
Clean$18,496$20,611$22,821
Average$17,508$19,494$21,561
Rough$16,521$18,376$20,301
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,078$26,028$28,069
Clean$23,452$25,341$27,315
Average$22,200$23,967$25,807
Rough$20,949$22,593$24,299
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,634$32,564$34,584
Clean$29,838$31,705$33,655
Average$28,245$29,985$31,797
Rough$26,653$28,266$29,940
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,875$26,748$28,708
Clean$24,228$26,042$27,937
Average$22,935$24,629$26,395
Rough$21,642$23,217$24,853
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,843$21,690$23,620
Clean$19,327$21,117$22,986
Average$18,296$19,972$21,717
Rough$17,264$18,827$20,448
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,730$18,446$20,242
Clean$16,295$17,959$19,698
Average$15,426$16,986$18,611
Rough$14,556$16,012$17,524
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,978$26,964$29,043
Clean$24,329$26,253$28,263
Average$23,030$24,829$26,703
Rough$21,732$23,406$25,143
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,299$32,334$34,464
Clean$29,511$31,481$33,538
Average$27,936$29,774$31,687
Rough$26,361$28,066$29,836
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,461$26,413$28,456
Clean$23,826$25,716$27,691
Average$22,554$24,322$26,163
Rough$21,283$22,927$24,634
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,683$28,515$29,388
Clean$26,963$27,763$28,599
Average$25,524$26,257$27,020
Rough$24,085$24,752$25,442
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,814$29,812$31,902
Clean$27,091$29,025$31,045
Average$25,645$27,451$29,332
Rough$24,199$25,877$27,618
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,728$24,647$26,653
Clean$22,137$23,996$25,938
Average$20,956$22,695$24,506
Rough$19,775$21,394$23,074
Sell my 2017 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,990 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,990 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,990 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 GMC Canyon ranges from $14,332 to $18,474, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.