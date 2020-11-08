Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z7122,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,999$8,485 Below Market
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
BACK UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE!, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!, FACTORY CERTIFIED!, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Black Spray-On Bedliner w/Chevrolet Logo, Body-Color Grille, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 17 Black Painted (LPO), Z71 Emblem (LPO), Z71 Midnight Edition.Flow GM Auto Plaza is delighted to offer this terrific-looking 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Black Z71.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow GM Auto Plaza's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call our Internet Sales Dept at (336) 760-7077 to schedule a test drive, or visit https://www.flowauto.com . Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN1H1208511
Stock: SO250289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 13,202 milesGreat Deal
$33,775$6,382 Below Market
Plattners Palm Auto Mall - Punta Gorda / Florida
Check out this great value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has less than 15,000 miles! Chevrolet infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a power seat, remote keyless entry, and power windows. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN2H1165474
Stock: 3165474B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 15,299 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,604$5,899 Below Market
Crossroads Chevrolet - Mount Hope / West Virginia
Odometer is 24173 miles below market average!One Owner, Colorado Z71, 4D Crew Cab, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, jet black Cloth, ABS brakes, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Black Spray-On Bedliner w/Chevrolet Logo, Body-Color Grille, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Black Painted (LPO), Z71 Emblem (LPO), Z71 Midnight Edition, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Grille (LPO) (DISC), Bumpers: body-color, Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Bluetooth Hands Free, Apple Car Play, On Star, Android Audio, USB Ports, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Back Up Camera, Custom Wheels and Tires, Step Bars, Colorado Z71, 4D Crew Cab, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, jet black Cloth, ABS brakes, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Black Spray-On Bedliner w/Chevrolet Logo, Body-Color Grille, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Black Painted (LPO), Z71 Emblem (LPO), Z71 Midnight Edition.2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Black V6 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Welcome to Crossroads Chevrolet! We proudly serve the Mount Hope and Beckley area customers with friendly associates. Our dealership is fully loaded with the best Chevrolet Finance, Sales and Service Departments in the Beckley area. Crossroads Chevrolet is your one-stop-shop for customers in Beckley, Huntington, Charleston and Princeton. Crossroads Chevrolet carries all of your favorite Chevrolet models to ensure we have exactly what you are searching for. We proudly car new Chevy Silverado’s, Cruzes, Malibu’s, Traverse, Camaro, Corvette and Tahoe’s just to name a few! Crossroads Chevrolet has a large pre-owned inventory for a new-to-you vehicle. Crossroads Chevrolet has a start-of-the-art service and collision center to keep your Chevy in its best shape. Our service technicians are trained, friendly and eager to help you get back into your vehicle. At Crossroads Chevrolet we make sure each of our customers leaves our dealership on time and that they are happy and satisfied with their visit. We have great new car specials that help you save on your
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN0H1181639
Stock: P200467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 32,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,998$7,550 Below Market
Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio
2017 Black Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4WD 8-Speed Automatic V6 This Chevrolet Colorado has many features and is well equipped including, *Bluetooth Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Keyless Access, Automatic Headlights, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Black Spray-On Bedliner w/Chevrolet Logo, Body-Color Grille, Wheels: 17" Black Painted (LPO), Z71 Emblem (LPO), Z71 Midnight Edition.CARFAX One-Owner.For your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN0H1211349
Stock: 3211349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2018
- 14,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,488$5,198 Below Market
Silverthorne Chevrolet - Robinson / Illinois
2WD WT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! LPO, FRONT FOG LAMP KIT, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, BLACK, 3' ROUND, O WHEELS, 18' X 8.5' (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM Back-Up Camera, Bed Liner, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera Chevrolet 2WD WT with RED HOT exterior and JET BLACK / DARK ASH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES CUSTOM SPECIAL EDITION includes (VAT) body-color grille, LPO, (D75) body-color door handles, (DL6) outside power-adjustable, body-color, remote, manual-folding mirrors, (VT5) body-color rear bumper, (PZX) 18' Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum wheels and (IOB) Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7' diagonal color touch-screen, WHEELS, 18' X 8.5' (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) DARK ARGENT METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM Includes (QIA) P265/60R18 all-season, blackwall tires. LPO, ASSIST STEPS, BLACK, 3' ROUND, OFF-ROAD STEP BARS, BEDLINER, SPRAY-ON, BLACK WITH CHEVROLET LOGO, LPO, FRONT FOG LAMP KIT, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), ENGINE, 2.5L I4, DI, DOHC, VVT (200 hp [149.0 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [259 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. EXPERTS RAVE 'Its tow ratings lead the class AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US No matter what road you're on, all roads lead to Silverthorne Chevrolet Buick GMC. Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHSBEA3H1328593
Stock: C4046B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 51,081 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,641$8,693 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland
Z71 Midnight Edition Lpo; 17" (43.2 Cm) Black-Painted Wheels Lpo; 265/65R17; Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac; All-Terrain Tires Lpo; Assist Steps; Black; 3" Round; Off-Road Step Bars Lpo; Grille; Body-Color Audio System Feature; Bose Premium 7-Speaker System Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Bedliner; Spray-On; Black With Chevrolet Logo Navigation System Lpo; Wheel Flares Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Lpo; All-Weather Floor Liner Lpo; Black Bowtie Emblem Package Bluetooth Connection Black Engine; 3.6L Di Dohc V6 Vvt Gvwr; 6000 Lbs. (2722 Kg) Jet Black; Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim Lpo; Z71 Emblem Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Z71 Preferred Equipment Group This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *CHEVY COLORADO CREW CAB LTZ*1 OWNER*V6*4X4*RUNNING BOARDS*BACKUP CAMERA*P/SEATS*TOW PCK.* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED PLUS IT IS AUTONATION CERTIFIED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN1H1156023
Stock: H1156023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 27,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,000$5,754 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Laser Blue Metallic 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +NAVIGATION +BOSE SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +USB INPUTS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN4H1268041
Stock: S268041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 27,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,998$6,459 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT Crew Cab looks great in Black. Motivated by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 200hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive truck offers near 26mpg on the highway, plentiful capability, and attractive styling enhanced by a tonneau cover, a bed liner, and the Midnight Edition package with black-colored trim and five-spoke alloy wheels.Settle into one of our Colorado LT's heated front seats and enjoy the full-color MyLink infotainment system that features Bluetooth, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/available satellite radio radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a superb sound system for your driving enjoyment. You will also find a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power accessories, automatic climate control, remote engine start, and folding rear seats for your convenience.Our Chevrolet takes care of you with advanced safety features such as a back-up camera, tire-pressure monitoring, multi-stage airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. Reward yourself with the capability and comfort of our Colorado that will have you looking for your next vacation destination the moment you slide inside! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSCEA4H1238015
Stock: 116238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT22,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,988$7,267 Below Market
Rotolo Chevrolet - Fontana / California
When you purchase a Previously-Enjoyed certified vehicle from Rotolo, you're getting a top-quality vehicle that has undergone a GM Certified 172 point inspection. It comes with two warranties: an extra 12 months /12,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty, the balance of the 6-yr/ 100,000 mile powertrain limited warranty, and a exclusive 2 oil and filter changes with tire rotation maintenance plan . In addition, you will benefit from 24/7 roadside assistance and courtesy transportation. 3 months trail onstar and xm radio. Call one of our Internet Managers for additional information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSCEN6H1275795
Stock: 15093Y
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck32,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,991$4,972 Below Market
Jenkins Chevrolet of Venice - Venice / Florida
Recent Arrival! This good looking 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Silver Ice Metallic is eligible for GM Certification and features a fuel efficient 3.6L V6 Engine with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission. Call today to schedule a test drive.Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* 172 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0Pre-owned vehicle prices do not include tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee, service reconditioning fees, transportation or GM Certification charges. Clean Carfax refers to no structural or frame damage. Pictures are for illustration purposes only, and dealer is not responsible for printing errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where general site info, factory rebates, incentives options or vehicle features and prices may be listed incorrectly as we receive data from multiple sources. Please verify prices with a store manager by contacting us at 352-622-2264 or by visiting the dealership. Retail prices on used vehicles are obtained using multiple third party tools/sites. Our advertised price is based on market conditions and product demands. Prices are subject to change. Warranties will vary by vehicle. In-person, phone, text and email offers are not final until both parties have signed documentation. Please see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSBEN9H1227606
Stock: C1049A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 36,683 milesDelivery Available*Great Deal
$32,990$6,655 Below Market
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTCE18H1144913
Stock: 2000619136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 22,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,180
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSCEN1H1238315
Stock: 10435089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z7121,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,500$4,613 Below Market
King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland
This outstanding example of a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 is offered by King Auto. CERTIFIED PRE- OWNED.FUEL TYPE ,DIESEL Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71. 1-ADPTIVE CREUES CONTROL, 2- ALLOY WHEELS 3- BLUETOOTH 4- LEATHER SEATS 5-NAVIGATION 6- PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM 7- REMOTE START 8- STABILITY CONTROL 9-AND MUCH MORE !!! CALL 301-948-9111 EX 228
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTDE14H1199218
Stock: T201433A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 23,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,995
North Park Chevrolet - Castroville / Texas
EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! ONLY 23,377 Miles! Heated Seats, NAV, Tow Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Z71 MIDNIGHT EDITION . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver SeatOPTION PACKAGESZ71 MIDNIGHT EDITION includes (CGN) Spray-on bedliner, (SG1) Black Bowtie Emblem Package, LPO, (RIK) Z71 Emblem, (VAT) Grille, body-color, LPO, (RIA) All-weather floor liner, LPO, (SMY) 17" (43.2 cm) Black-painted wheels, LPO, (RGO) 17" all-terrain tires, LPO and exterior color (GBA) Black, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone; includes auxiliary jack, TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, 4-Wheel ABS, Climate Control.WHO WE ARENorth Park Chevrolet is the newest member of the Kahlig Auto Group. We offer up front Posted Prices, a 48 hour return policy, and trade appraisals guaranteed for 10 days. We strive to offer the utmost in customer service to achieve the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN3H1217081
Stock: P1217081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT33,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,995$5,069 Below Market
Sunnyside Chevrolet - Elyria / Ohio
An ideal blend of size and capability, our One Owner Clean CarFax 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT Crew Cab 4X4 looks great in Black! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 305hp connected to a durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission that helps with easy towing demands. This Four Wheel Drive scores up to 26mpg on the highway and showcases black wheels, spray-in bedliner, a locking tailgate, and a tonneau cover. This mid-size truck helps you seize each day with impressive performance, technology, refinement, and efficiency! Take your place inside our LT in the power adjustable driver seat and notice the high-quality cabin and abundant space for you and your friends. Enjoy automatic climate control, power windows, a rearview camera, cruise control, remote keyless entry, and a multi-color driver information display. Chevrolet MyLink features voice-activated technology, a color touchscreen, AM/FM, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay compatibility, so staying safely connected is easy. A high-strength steel frame from Chevrolet and reinforced safety cage provide peace of mind along with airbags, StabiliTrak with traction control, and other safety features. Our Colorado delivers an ideal blend of hauling/towing capability paired with comfort and convenience. See what it can do for you! Print this page and call us Now. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The most trusted Chevy dealer in the Cleveland area 'Sunny will save you money' Call 440-328-8485
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTCEN3H1249359
Stock: 900906A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 20,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,418$6,254 Below Market
Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet - Brandon / Mississippi
*Equipment*Protect it from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The Chevrolet Colorado is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. The satellite radio system in this Chevrolet Colorado gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this unit. An off-road package is installed on this unit so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this small pickup and drive with confidence. It has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving.*Packages*Z71 MIDNIGHT EDITION: includes (CGN) Spray-on bedliner; (SG1) Black Bowtie Emblem Package; LPO; (RIK) Z71 Emblem; (VAT) Grille; body-color; LPO; (RIA) All-weather floor liner; LPO; (SMY) 17' (43.2 cm) Black-painted wheels; LPO; (RGO) 17' all-terrain tires; LPO and exterior color (GBA) Black. TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector. LPO; BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEM PACKAGE. LPO: 17. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN0H1243539
Stock: G14966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck31,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,922$3,790 Below Market
Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jackson / Tennessee
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9513 miles below market average!Red Hot 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4D Crew Cab V6 8-Speed Automatic RWDChevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point InspectionSERRA Chevrolet-Cadillac-Buick-GMC-Kia . . One Destination, So Many Choices! Number ONE GM Certified selling dealer in west TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSBEN3H1246183
Stock: 1KT7427A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 75,745 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,995$5,527 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
*FIND NEW ROADS! NAVIGATION SYSTEM. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. ONSTAR SERVICE. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. TOW HOOKS. TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER. BED LINER. PROJECTION SYSTEM. WEATHER AND TRAFFIC ASSIST. IHEARTRADIO APP. DOWNHILL ASSIST. USB INPUT. AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT. REMOTE ENGINE START. KEYLESS ENTRY. THIS 2017 CHEVROLET COLORADO ZR2 4X4 IS BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR! EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. ALLOY WHEELS. CARGO LAMP. POWER PACKAGE. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTEE11H1280778
Stock: H1280778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Colorado searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado
- 5(23%)
- 4(30%)
- 3(23%)
- 2(17%)
- 1(7%)
Related Chevrolet Colorado info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2018
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2014
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2010
- Used Audi RS 5 2014
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2016
- Used Audi SQ5 2016
- Used Acura RDX 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV New Haven CT
- Used Chevrolet HHR Aurora CO
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Sioux Falls SD
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Newport News VA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Denver CO
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Philadelphia PA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Gainesville FL
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Denver CO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2015 Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2013 Stockton CA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2013 Cincinnati OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.