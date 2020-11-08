Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT Crew Cab looks great in Black. Motivated by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 200hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive truck offers near 26mpg on the highway, plentiful capability, and attractive styling enhanced by a tonneau cover, a bed liner, and the Midnight Edition package with black-colored trim and five-spoke alloy wheels.Settle into one of our Colorado LT's heated front seats and enjoy the full-color MyLink infotainment system that features Bluetooth, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/available satellite radio radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a superb sound system for your driving enjoyment. You will also find a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power accessories, automatic climate control, remote engine start, and folding rear seats for your convenience.Our Chevrolet takes care of you with advanced safety features such as a back-up camera, tire-pressure monitoring, multi-stage airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. Reward yourself with the capability and comfort of our Colorado that will have you looking for your next vacation destination the moment you slide inside! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGSCEA4H1238015

Stock: 116238

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020