2024 GMC Acadia First Drive: A 3-Row SUV That Does It All

There’s a huge amount of space inside

You need a three-row SUV because you want to move a lot of people or a lot of stuff. The 2024 Acadia will accommodate your needs with ease. The second row is massive; with the seats all the way back, legroom is more than ample. When I moved back to the third row (with the second row still all the way back), my 5-foot-4-inch frame fit behind the seat without adjustment. With some tweaks in positioning, the second and third rows should be able to accommodate adults in the second and third rows.

Super Cruise

Bear with me here; this one might be a stretch. This hands-free driving tech can sometimes seem a little gimmicky, especially if you’ve never experienced Super Cruise before or used the adaptive cruise control your current car probably already has. But trust me when I say Super Cruise is the thing you never even knew you needed. You've gotta try it.

The beauty of Super Cruise is in the confidence the system inspires. With this latest iteration of Super Cruise, thousands of miles of additional roads and highways have been mapped and made available to the system. This means that on more roads than ever before, you can activate Super Cruise and stay centered in your lane, maintaining a speed to keep you at a safe distance from the car in front of you, all while your hands are off the wheel. When it is safe to change lanes to pass another vehicle, Super Cruise can handle this, too. (To learn more about Super Cruise and similar systems, check out our Best Hands-Free Driving System article.) But trust me when I tell you that Super Cruise is another tool that makes the Acadia more of a pleasure to drive.

So what’s not so great?

There are a few little things. GMC moved the gear selector to a stalk on the steering wheel to make more space in the center console instead of using a traditional gear shift. It takes a little getting used to, but what bummed me out more was that there are just two stalks on the steering wheel controlling a lot of features. It’s a little overwhelming. Familiarity would flatten the learning curve, but adjusting to it is difficult initially.

Yes, the standard 15-inch diagonal infotainment screen is flashy and humongous. But it got confusing when I attempted to select various drive modes. I kept trying to touch the flashy displays on the screen to no avail. There are buttons to the lower left of the steering wheel instead.

There also isn't a hybrid or plug-in hybrid option. No alternative powertrains. That’s just a bummer in 2024.

But mostly, it’s kind of expensive. To GMC’s credit, it makes an entry-level trim, but we all know that the secret sauce comes with the AT4 or Denali.