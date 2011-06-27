Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Consumer Reviews
Wow - what a car!
I have had eighteen Mustangs (old and new) over the years, including GTs, Mach 1s, a Cobra and a Boss 302, and this one is simply in a different league. First impression when driven off the dealer's lot: Drives just like a normal car. No bone-jarring ride, easy to shift, easy to steer, very comfortable and refined. Then the differences start to appear. The ride is supple over rough pavement, but it sticks like glue around corners and you will experience renal failure before the car loses grip. The shifter's throws are short, a little notchy, but you get used to it quickly. The clutch and electric power steering are light but precise. You feel low and heavy - and fast. And the car can dance.
AN EGO BOOSTER RIDE
GREAT LOOKING CAR - GOOD HANDLING - FAST - A TRUE MUSCLE CAR - AND DECENT GAS MILEAGE, WHO WOULD HAVE GUESSED
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Modern Day Muscle Car with a Classic Feel
I love this car....I have owned 2 Ferrari, 2 Vipers, several Corvettes and a host of hopped up classic cars. Hands down, this car has been the best 'bang for the buck'.
- Value
The Best Cobra Ever
This Cobra is in perfect condition......always garaged....never driven in the rain....I'm 74 now and over the need for speed!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best value muscle car
It is just a great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Shelby GT500
Related Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge