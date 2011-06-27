Estimated values
2012 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,228
|$32,258
|$35,740
|Clean
|$26,753
|$30,595
|$33,788
|Average
|$23,803
|$27,269
|$29,884
|Rough
|$20,852
|$23,943
|$25,980
Estimated values
2012 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,548
|$34,908
|$38,676
|Clean
|$28,952
|$33,109
|$36,564
|Average
|$25,759
|$29,510
|$32,340
|Rough
|$22,566
|$25,910
|$28,115