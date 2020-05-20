  1. Home
2021 Ford Fusion

Release Date

  • Summer-fall 2020

What to expect

  • No significant expected changes for 2021
  • Part of the second Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Price Range
Starting at $24,500 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Ford Fusion Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/20/2020

What is the Fusion?

Following the discontinuation of the Fiesta, Focus and Taurus, the last remaining sedan in the Ford lineup is the Fusion. It's a fitting swan song to the four-door, as the Fusion — despite being on sale for nearly a decade — remains one of the best cars in the midsize class.

The Fusion's long-running competency is a testament to how Ford got it right all those years ago. The Fusion generation has always been comfortable, pleasant to drive, quiet and plenty roomy. Ford also did a good job adapting new features to this aging platform. Among these is the Sync 3 infotainment system, which enjoys one of the most user-friendly interfaces on the market. The Fusion can also be equipped with advanced driver aids, such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Even though it's one of the oldest midsize sedans on the market, the Fusion holds up. We don't anticipate any changes for the 2021 Fusion, and we don't expect it to survive for much longer. Ford has signaled that it will soon replace the Fusion with a similarly sized crossover called the Ford Fusion Active. If you want a new Fusion sedan, we recommend you start making friends with your local Ford dealer now.

Edmunds says

While it is getting on in its years, the Ford Fusion is still highly competitive thanks to its roomy cabin, pleasant ride and high-tech options. If you want one, buy one soon since the Fusion's SUV replacement is right around the corner.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Fusion.

