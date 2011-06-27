Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,423
|$11,076
|$12,793
|Clean
|$9,021
|$10,613
|$12,229
|Average
|$8,219
|$9,688
|$11,100
|Rough
|$7,416
|$8,762
|$9,972
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,135
|$12,937
|$14,818
|Clean
|$10,661
|$12,397
|$14,164
|Average
|$9,712
|$11,316
|$12,857
|Rough
|$8,763
|$10,234
|$11,550
Estimated values
2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,661
|$11,369
|$13,143
|Clean
|$9,250
|$10,894
|$12,563
|Average
|$8,427
|$9,944
|$11,404
|Rough
|$7,604
|$8,994
|$10,244