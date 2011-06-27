Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Outstanding
I just purchased the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid. I picked the car up in Toledo, Ohio and immediately left for Knoxville, Tennessee. The trip was 450 miles. I drove between 65 and 70 the whole trip. I used cruise control whenever I could and did not hesitate to use the gas pedal when I needed. On this initial trip, I used a little more than 9 Â½ gallons of gas for a little over 45 MPG. The next day, I traveled from Knoxville to my home in North Carolina. This trip was about half highway and half two lane mountain roads. On this trip, I got an average of 44.5 MPG. This Ford Fusion Hybrid EPA mileage is achievable. I have not altered my driving patterns and I tend to have a heavy foot. Before purchasing this car, I had search for about 2 months and drove many different models from many different car manufacturer. This is by far the best driving car for the money. Very smooth and comfortable. Road noise is minimal. Base model comes with several nice features. And now with the mileage I am getting, I could not be more pleased.
Absolutely outstanding ... exceeding expectations
I ordered a Hybrid Titanium model. I like driving the top of the line, but didn't want to go plug in. This car is just amazing. In town (small rural town) I am achieving over 50 on most trips. Some of the shortest trips of less than 2 miles will vary from high 30's to low 50's. Interstate is in the 40's and back road highways are returning just about EPA rating.
Style, Comfort, and Economy
After shopping every hybrid on the market, the decision was easy to make - the Ford Fusion Hybrid was the best looking, best driving, most comfortable and most economical vehicle, especially for the price. Some people are writing negative reviews because they can't match EPA rating. I have to assume this is because they don't know how to drive a hybrid. I am averaging approximately 45mpg overall, this has improved from 38mpg on the first fill up. My dad drives a Prius, and if you mash the accelerator on that car, you'll also average in the 30mpg range. The build quality, ride comfort, and luxury options make the Fusion Hybrid a one-of-a-kind vehicle.
Very impressed so far.
I've had this car for about a week, so I can't provide much information on long-term success yet. However I'm so happy with the initial quality and fuel economy results of this car. I commute almost 80 miles a day in a mountainous, and recently colder region, and getting over 41 MPG straight away in those conditions is wonderful in my opinion. I'm also not driving the car as conservatively as I could. The bonus is that I've seen so many people turn their heads as I go by, and I've had multiple strangers compliment the vehicle. The ride is very comfortable and steady, and to this point at least, I couldn't be happier with my purchase.
First hybrid
I am a recent buyer, having had the car for just a few weeks. So far, absolutely nothing about this car disappoints. Mileage is over 40 in town driving, and comfort is amazing. The seats are probably the most supportive in this category, and the handling is certainly the most crisp and confidence inspiring. Handles like nothing else in this class.
