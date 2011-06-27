  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,200
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)594.0/553.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Equipment Group 505Ayes
SE Technology Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Equipment Group 504Byes
Equipment Group 503Ayes
National SE Appearance Package Discountyes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Premium Painted Luxury Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Reserve Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ice Storm
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dune, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
