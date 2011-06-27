Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Excellence in measured in a variety of ways...
Purchased my '10 FFH as its second owner in July of 2012. The previous owner from elsewhere in Wisconsin had put 68,000 miles '+' on the vehicle before trading it. My previous car, a 1995 Chrysler Concorde, performed admirably in the 14 years I had it, but I needed something more efficient for the 60 miles a day I commute to work round trip. The Fusion is now up to 90,000 '+' miles and has not needed more than Oil Changes and had its 90k service performed at the Ford Dealer I purchased it from in Southern WI. The balance on this car, especially in the winter, is the best I've ever driven. It also handles very well in the dry, very unlike the appliance-like Prius.
almost 200,000 miles
I had this car (2010 FFH) for almost 2 years now. The odometer now is at 199,842 Miles. Yes, I know.. I've driven this car a lot! and I just love it.. never had any "serious" problem with it, just the basics (oil, tires, filters, brakes). The only comment I can make, is about the mpg, now it's an average of 31-32 MPG, which is much lower than what was claimed (36-41). I've tried changing the spark plugs, tires, gasoline. still average of 31-32. However, I am a bit of aggressive driver, so I can understand why it won't go any close to 35. Other than that, the car has been an absolute delight, filled with options and features (I have the fully loaded one)
Great car. 158,000 miles and going strong.
I was one of the first to buy the Fusion Hybrid in October 2009. So far all it has needed was an oxygen sensor at 92k and a left front wheel bearing at 135k. I replaced the tires at 62k and the regular battery went at 5 years, typical. I just put the 2nd set of new tires on at 135k. I averaged 42 mpg while down in sunny Florida. For the past year I've been in upstate NY. Mileage has taken a drop. I think mostly because of the colder temps, motor runs more for heat. To address some of the other reviewers issues, who haven't owned their's as long. 1- mileage. If you live in the cold, don't expect great mileage. But also consider how bad a regular car would do in that same situation. 2- direction of travel makes a difference on a trip. I've been all over the country, and wind plays a big part in your mileage. 3 - if your an agressive driver, don't expect miracles from a hybrid. 4 - after sitting in the sun the mileage will be a lot lower than if I just came out of the cool garage. Must be the added use of ac. Overall, the cost of ownership has been very low. REPAIRS: Oxygen sensor at 92k, left front wheel bearing 130k and throttle body 135k. Overall, very reliable.
23 months and 67,000 miles
Onwed my 2010 FFH for 23 months now just over 67,000 miles. I drive 135 miles per day combination city and highway. Mileage is 41 -44 summer (over 70 degrees) winter never worse than 35. 2 minor issues that dealer took care of rear brake squeek at 20,000 and fan blower motor replacement at 30,000. Owned a 2008 Honda civic hybrid before this, no comparision to the refinement, seemless gas/electric operation and driving comfort of the Fusion hybrid. Would buy another in a minute.
Sold on hybrid tech thanks to Fusion
Loved my three years with the Fusion Hybrid. Great mileage the whole way through averaging about 5.4L/100kms. It's got great power for a car that you don't really expect it from - great on the highway for passing and a bit of fun in the corners too. Had fully loaded model and the tech you get for this price is absolutely unbeatable. This is the best value for a used car out there now if you can find one with all the goodies - The used car market has taken out most of the premium for the hybrid so you can pay nearly the same as any old Fusion and get great power, unmatched amenities, lots of fun, unreal mileage and still not pay much.
