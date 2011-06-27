  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion Hybrid
  4. Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Fusion Hybrid
More about the 2010 Fusion Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,950
See Fusion Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)697/612 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG39
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Base engine size2.5 l
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,950
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Rapid Spec 502Ayes
Rapid Spec 501A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 500Ayes
Rapid Spec 501Ayes
Rapid Spec 502A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,950
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,950
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front Row Seatsyes
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyes
Black All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.8 cu.ft.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3720 lbs.
Gross weight4701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Exterior Colors
  • Light Ice Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantis Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fusion Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles