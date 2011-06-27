  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Focus RS Consumer Reviews

5.0
5 reviews
FOCUSRS

Thay Lam Mua, 12/07/2016
4dr Hatchback w/EcoBoost AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

If you miss driving a BMW before they started to make cars for non-enthusiasts, this is the car for you. It can be a everyday car or a track beast if you needed to be, it is a fun car to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Worth the wait, you wish you were as lucky as me.

MC, 07/27/2016
4dr Hatchback w/EcoBoost AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
7 of 19 people found this review helpful

Put your order in before they are all gone. Probably the last version of manual shift, very high performance, but family usable vehicles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
named my rs MOJO!

Joseph, 02/03/2017
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Pure performance...no matter what the weather! Thank you Ford, been wanting an rs focus for a decade. It was worth the wait!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Just WOW!!

Erik raya, 10/16/2017
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

When in there told the manager I got a edmunds certificate for a price on the car the they honered the price next thing you know I'm driving it back home the next day once I got a approval on my loan!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Totally a Drivers Car-Update

Bill Kilcullen, 05/16/2018
4dr Hatchback AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I'm adding to my original review, which still stands. I added a Cobb tune for 93 octane and high flow air filter that improved performance, drivability and gas mileage. The launch control works to make you feel like a pro and putting the computer in drift mode and turning off the traction control completely let's you drift for real. Just make sure you find a safe and wet parking lot to play this option. I say wet because the Michelin Pilot Sport Two tires are so sticky on dry pavement it's easier to drift on wet pavement and at $290/tire, they last a lot longer allowing more fun. The fun factor is off the charts. The RS delivers practicality and high performance in a neat package. Four doors and a hatchback with folding rear seats turns it into a small van that will carry a ton of odd shaped items and luggage. It will outrun cars costing twice as much on the track and is a good daily driver. Gas mileage is very good overall and premium is required. Safety is outstanding with great level of electronoic nannies to keep the all wheel drive under control at all times. Traction is incredible and braking is immediate and linear. The ride is a bit stiff even in standard mode but personally I don't mind it and no one has complained when riding along. Balance is perfect. Seats are comfortable, I am 6'5" tall and 225lbs and have driven for 10 hours or more without any discomfort. Passengers have plenty of room and sound system is good but I prefer listening to the engine wind up in each gear. Shifting is smooth and gears are well matched to the engine performance. If you want a car that will run with the best and yet deliver the grocery shopping, this is for you to check out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
