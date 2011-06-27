  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1996 Dodge Viper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Viper has been the biggest automotive performance news since the original Mustang, and while its sales totals have been nowhere near those of the legendary ponycar, it has just as many devotees drooling over full-color pictures of its cartoonish structure like winos at a peepshow.

Designed to be the modern incarnation of the Cobra 427, Viper debuted at the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as a show car. Enough people wrote to Chrysler requesting street versions that plans for production of the rakish roadster were set into motion soon after. Viper was introduced for public sale in 1992, and became the darling of the automotive press, not to mention high-profile stars like Jay Leno. It even got a TV show; a dismal one that lasted one season.

A preview of things to come from Chrysler, the success of the Viper revitalized a company that many thought wouldn't last through the middle of this decade. Originally, the car was available only in red, but black, green and yellow were added as color choices. This year, the RT/10 is painted one of three shades with colorful Hot Wheels graphics slapped on.

Once roadster production ends, Dodge will bring out the GTS coupe, which belts out 450 horsepower. The 8.0-liter V10 has been substantially reworked, featuring a new block, new heads, shorter cooling jackets, and revised sump. Overall, the new motor is 85 pounds lighter than the one in the RT/10. Inside, revised gauges and dual airbags greet serious drivers, who have to option of adjusting pedal height. Production starts in April.

Next year's RT/10 will benefit from many of the changes incorporated into the GTS. Truly, Chrysler Corporation has created an American icon that rivals Corvette's lock on the "America's Sports Car" title.

1996 Highlights

Final year for Viper in current form. More power is offered from the V10 engine via a low-restriction rear outlet exhaust system, and an optional hardtop with sliding side curtains is available. Five-spoke aluminum wheels and three exterior styling themes replace the trim on the 1995 Viper. GTS coupe begins production when convertibles have completed their run. The GTS arrives with dual airbags and air conditioning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Viper.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Super Car
Domenic,05/27/2005
Car could not be better just got my 96 Viper white w/ Blue stripes a month ago and already put over 3000 miles on it I drove it home from Missourri 900 miles w/ the top off it was great. I can not drive this car enough.
oh yeah
waldo1217,10/25/2003
A fun to drive car that has a lot of raw power, and is very reliable.
hott stuff
dumbass,07/14/2002
i love it more than any other car i've ever had. it is the most fun to drive and look at.
driving experience - none better
ratical,01/25/2003
My '96 Viper RT/10 (white with blue stripes) has been wonderful. The only problem is I spend WAY too much time cleaning it with Zaino! The finish on the body is unreal. It seems like the clear coat is about 1/4" thick and is very glossy. I've owned corvettes and other sports cars and I currently also own a new body miata sport. This car by far is the most enjoyable experience you can have. There is nothing like it. Dodge only built about 700 vipers in 1996, so they took their sweet time on each one! There are more 2002 Corvette z06's than there are dodge vipers in the world. They just don't get old like other mass produced cars.
See all 6 reviews of the 1996 Dodge Viper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
450 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

