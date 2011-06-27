Vehicle overview

The Viper has been the biggest automotive performance news since the original Mustang, and while its sales totals have been nowhere near those of the legendary ponycar, it has just as many devotees drooling over full-color pictures of its cartoonish structure like winos at a peepshow.

Designed to be the modern incarnation of the Cobra 427, Viper debuted at the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as a show car. Enough people wrote to Chrysler requesting street versions that plans for production of the rakish roadster were set into motion soon after. Viper was introduced for public sale in 1992, and became the darling of the automotive press, not to mention high-profile stars like Jay Leno. It even got a TV show; a dismal one that lasted one season.

A preview of things to come from Chrysler, the success of the Viper revitalized a company that many thought wouldn't last through the middle of this decade. Originally, the car was available only in red, but black, green and yellow were added as color choices. This year, the RT/10 is painted one of three shades with colorful Hot Wheels graphics slapped on.

Once roadster production ends, Dodge will bring out the GTS coupe, which belts out 450 horsepower. The 8.0-liter V10 has been substantially reworked, featuring a new block, new heads, shorter cooling jackets, and revised sump. Overall, the new motor is 85 pounds lighter than the one in the RT/10. Inside, revised gauges and dual airbags greet serious drivers, who have to option of adjusting pedal height. Production starts in April.

Next year's RT/10 will benefit from many of the changes incorporated into the GTS. Truly, Chrysler Corporation has created an American icon that rivals Corvette's lock on the "America's Sports Car" title.