Used 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Viper
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)209.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque488 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower415 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV10
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight3445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height44.0 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Black
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Flame Red
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Viper Black
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Viper Red
  • Bright White
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
