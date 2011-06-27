Estimated values
1996 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,065
|$12,358
|$14,129
|Clean
|$8,094
|$11,034
|$12,616
|Average
|$6,151
|$8,386
|$9,591
|Rough
|$4,208
|$5,739
|$6,566
1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 2dr Convertible with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,975
|$17,685
|$20,221
|Clean
|$11,584
|$15,791
|$18,056
|Average
|$8,803
|$12,002
|$13,726
|Rough
|$6,022
|$8,212
|$9,397