This has been my dream car since it was first introduced, and finally found one at the right price and took it home. This beauty is a beast, just total power once you press the pedal. Highly recommend for those who never owned a sport car, the torque is powerful! The roadster is the best as you can really let go in the wind, though I have a very cold AC, no need with the top off. Highly recommend to purchase an aftermarket hardtop and windows, as the soft top and zipper windows just don't cut it. As for attention getter, this is it, everywhere you go, people wants to see it, kids ask tons of questions and be prepared to get photgraph. It's the ultimate sportcar!!

