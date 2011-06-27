  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1995 Dodge Viper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price
$42,995
Used Viper for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Viper.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Ultimate Ride!
Del,10/25/2009
This has been my dream car since it was first introduced, and finally found one at the right price and took it home. This beauty is a beast, just total power once you press the pedal. Highly recommend for those who never owned a sport car, the torque is powerful! The roadster is the best as you can really let go in the wind, though I have a very cold AC, no need with the top off. Highly recommend to purchase an aftermarket hardtop and windows, as the soft top and zipper windows just don't cut it. As for attention getter, this is it, everywhere you go, people wants to see it, kids ask tons of questions and be prepared to get photgraph. It's the ultimate sportcar!!
Not for the weak or timid
has venom,01/16/2007
This car is a blast to drive! Always gets looks and smiles. Do not buy this car if you are shy. Also, do not buy this car if you are an inexperienced driver. Tons of power and gobs of tourqe may be a handful if youre not used to it. This car is not friendly with bad weather. Do not reccomend driving in the rain. Stock top and side windows are not the best. Also be ready for every teenager in a Camaro or Mustang want to race(and a couple of adults in Porsches). The stock radio sounds like a tin can. I leave mine off and listen to the mucic of my 488 cube V-10. This is the most fun car Ive had - definitely a toy.
1995 Dodge Viper RT/10
Nick Strake,05/08/2003
Without a doubt one of the most fun cars ever built to drive. The interior ans options are cheap and basic, but you are too busy having fun to notice anything else besides the road.
One word sums it up: awesome!
Tom,07/14/2006
It has tremendous load of torque that can be felt at every gear. Comfort level is better than expected. It gets very good gas mileage on highway (21 MPG) due to the overdrive 6th gear. Attract attention like no other cars on the road (except for the Murcielago). If you drive a car for so long and get used to it, you'll forget how good looking it was to you (that's why you buy it in the first place), and eventually get bored with it. That is not the case with the Viper. The attention it gets, from the time it starts rolling out of the garage until the time it arrives at the destination and parked, will assure you that you're driving one of a few best looking vehicles on the planet.
See all 8 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Viper
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Dodge Viper

Used 1995 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Convertible. Available styles include RT/10 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Dodge Viper?

Price comparisons for Used 1995 Dodge Viper trim styles:

  • The Used 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 is priced between $42,995 and$42,995 with odometer readings between 10459 and10459 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Dodge Vipers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Viper for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1995 Vipers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,995 and mileage as low as 10459 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Dodge Viper.

Can't find a used 1995 Dodge Vipers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Viper for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,198.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,224.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Viper for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,588.

