2010 Dodge Viper Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Physics-defying acceleration, outstanding brakes, race-inspired handling, aggressive styling, exclusivity on par with exotics.
  • Lack of electronic driver aids, too rough and radical for daily use, butt-pinching seats, entry and egress may be difficult for larger drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now's your chance to get a 2010 Dodge Viper, as its future is uncertain under Chrysler's new Fiat ownership.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 model year marks the end of the line for the second-generation Dodge Viper, and quite possibly the end of the Viper altogether. Since the original concept car debuted in 1989, the Viper has embodied the brash American spirit of excess. It captured the imagination of automotive enthusiasts and still manages to turn heads today. The Viper is, as it has always been, an untamed road-going beast that's as tricky to drive as it is gratifying.

With Dodge now falling under the Fiat automotive empire's control, it's likely that this is the final year for the Viper. We'll mourn the loss, mostly because of the Viper's unapologetic nature. The styling reeks of testosterone-fueled rage. It's powered by a massive 10-cylinder engine that roars with an unbridled rawness. It even lacks the kind of electronic driver aids that now permeate the modern sports car market -- no stability control here to save your bacon when you run out of talent on a racetrack.

If this is indeed goodbye and the 2010 Dodge Viper's back-to-basics, hard-core persona appeals to you, then you'd better get one while you still can. Even a fellow American classic like the Corvette can't quite match what it's like to drive the manic Viper. If the old snake does return, though, we can't wait to see what madness the next iteration brings.

2010 Dodge Viper models

The 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 is offered as either a two-seat coupe or a soft-top roadster. Massive forged-aluminum wheels are standard with Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 tires measuring 275/35R18 in front and 345/30R19 in back. Inside, the Viper comes with race-inspired seats, power-adjustable pedals, a tilting steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, six-point harness pre-fabrication, leather and Alcantara upholstery, keyless entry and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player.

Satellite radio and a navigation system are packaged together as options. An aerodynamic enhancement option that includes a front and rear spoiler is available, along with the Premium Tan package. No, this package doesn't impart a "Jersey Shore" spray-on tan to your skin, it adds tan napa seats, a tan roadster convertible top and matching interior trim. There are also numerous color, trim and wheel options as well.

The big performance-enhancing option for the Viper is the American Club Racer (ACR) package, which is only available for the coupe variant. Though street-legal, the ACR is clearly intended for track use with lighter wheels shod with stickier tires (both slightly wider out back), lighter brake rotors, a stiffer suspension with 14-way-adjustable shocks, a short-throw shifter, deleted foglamps and a reduction of 46 pounds from the standard coupe. The package also adds carbon-fiber aerodynamic devices, including a massive wing mounted high above the tail, a front splitter, fender-mounted dive planes and additional underbody treatments. All of this aero work results in a claimed 1,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph.

In the spirit of "you can never go too far," the ACR package can be further enhanced with the Hard Core package. Generally, one expects additional performance to cost more, but the Hard Core option is free -- primarily because the package removes options that are not track-essential. Deletions include the radio, speakers, amplifier, trunk upholstery, hood pad and tire inflator. Weight savings amounts to an additional 42 pounds -- not a whole lot, but every ounce counts on the track. An ACR-X model is new for 2010, but is intended for racetrack use only.

2010 Highlights

A few 2010 performance upgrades arrive in the form of a shorter 5th gear ratio and a lighter clutch assembly. The ACR package gains a short-throw shifter and revised rear wing. Otherwise, most of the changes are cosmetic and include limited-edition paint schemes and a tan interior and soft-top package.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2010 Dodge Viper is a completely bonkers 8.4-liter V10 engine that thunders out 600 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. This massive motor launches the Viper from zero to 60 mph in only 3.7 seconds, with the quarter-mile flashing by in a mere 11.6 seconds at 125.7 mph. Despite its lesser weight, we've found the ACR to be no quicker. Top speed is a claimed 200 mph. Power is directed to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, which is the only transmission available.

Fuel economy -- though obviously an afterthought for exotic sports cars -- registers an EPA-estimated 13 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined.

Safety

The best safety equipment for the 2010 Dodge Viper isn't included with the car. It's a driver with great skill, preferably with a racing pedigree. What is included, however, are antilock brakes with huge 14-inch rotors that can stop the Viper from 60 mph in an eye-bulging 104 feet. Conspicuously absent are side airbags, traction control and stability control -- making the skills of the aforementioned driver even more critical.

Driving

The 2010 Dodge Viper is rough, raw, loud and unrefined when compared to other sports cars, and therein lies much of its appeal. As with previous generations, when you nail the gas pedal, you'll be pinned to the seatback. Jam on the brakes and you can feel your internal organs slam against your rib cage. Novices can appreciate the Viper's straight-line power and fury, but only advanced drivers should explore its cornering limits.

Steering is precise and offers enough feedback to toss the Viper deep into turns, while judicious amounts of throttle from a deft right foot can direct its nose with smart-bomb accuracy. However, sniperlike accuracy can be achieved with sharper, lighter performers like the Corvette Z06 or range-topping Porsches. Get it right in a Viper and the payoff is immediate and plentiful. Get it wrong and you'll be relying on every car-control skill you've ever learned. Barring impact or damage, either outcome is wildly entertaining and rewarding.

Read our Dodge Viper SRT-10 Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Gaining access to the driver seat can be a challenge for some. Because of the trademark side exhaust, the side sills can get hot enough to singe your calves, and taller drivers will find that the smallish door opening hampers entry and exit. Those with wider-than-average bottoms may also find the snug seats a bit uncomfortable.

The overall design of the Viper's interior is rather drab, though it can be livened up a bit with optional two-tone color schemes and dash panel inserts. The black-on-white-faced gauges are easy to read and well-placed. The large tachometer is mounted centrally in the instrument pod, beside the 220-mph-max speedometer. The center console accommodates additional gauges, the audio system with CD player, climate controls and a racy red starter button to fire up the V10. We'd avoid the optional navigation system, as it's an older design featuring a tiny screen and fussy, unintuitive controls.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 Dodge Viper.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
600 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2010 Dodge Viper features & specs

Used 2010 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 2010 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Coupe, Viper Convertible. Available styles include SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.4L 10cyl 6M), and SRT-10 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Dodge Viper?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Dodge Viper trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 is priced between $68,995 and$68,995 with odometer readings between 15684 and15684 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Dodge Vipers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Dodge Viper for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Vipers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,995 and mileage as low as 15684 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Dodge Viper.

Can't find a used 2010 Dodge Vipers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Viper for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,393.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,311.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Viper for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,118.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,884.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Dodge Viper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

