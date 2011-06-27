Vehicle overview

The 2010 model year marks the end of the line for the second-generation Dodge Viper, and quite possibly the end of the Viper altogether. Since the original concept car debuted in 1989, the Viper has embodied the brash American spirit of excess. It captured the imagination of automotive enthusiasts and still manages to turn heads today. The Viper is, as it has always been, an untamed road-going beast that's as tricky to drive as it is gratifying.

With Dodge now falling under the Fiat automotive empire's control, it's likely that this is the final year for the Viper. We'll mourn the loss, mostly because of the Viper's unapologetic nature. The styling reeks of testosterone-fueled rage. It's powered by a massive 10-cylinder engine that roars with an unbridled rawness. It even lacks the kind of electronic driver aids that now permeate the modern sports car market -- no stability control here to save your bacon when you run out of talent on a racetrack.

If this is indeed goodbye and the 2010 Dodge Viper's back-to-basics, hard-core persona appeals to you, then you'd better get one while you still can. Even a fellow American classic like the Corvette can't quite match what it's like to drive the manic Viper. If the old snake does return, though, we can't wait to see what madness the next iteration brings.