Used 2017 Dodge Viper
Pros & Cons
- Massive V10 engine produces a ludicrous amount of power
- Handles like a purpose-built race car
- Infotainment interface is easy to use and connect your smartphone with
- It's arguably the last unfiltered and unapologetic sports car left
- Ride quality is very stiff
- outward visibility is poor
- Firm seats can be uncomfortable after time
- Entry/exit is extremely difficult for drivers and passengers
- Poor fuel economy, even for a high-performance sports car
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
With a massive 8.4-liter V10 engine, a cockpit that wouldn't be out of place in a race car and all the civility of a hungry bear, the 2017 Dodge Viper is a lot more than just your basic sports car. Driving one is a raw, visceral and aggressive experience like no other. Its trim level lineup ranges from stripped-out and bare-bones to a truly one-of-a-kind car capable of dominating at any racetrack. It also turns heads as much as exotics costing three times as much.
So what's wrong with all this brutal, in-your-face, unapologetic sports car stuff? Nothing, if that's what you're looking for. But if you're also hoping for some civility and practicality, the Viper isn't your car. It's not particularly comfortable, for starters. It's oppressively noisy on the highway, its seats offer minimal support and the ride quality is very stiff ride, even for a sports car of this caliber. But wait, there's more! People getting in or out of the Viper risks singeing their legs on the hot doorsills (thanks to the side-mounted exhaust pipes), outward visibility is poor, and cargo capacity is comparable to what you'll get in a jetliner's overhead bin.
Granted, people have been slamming the Viper for all these reasons going back to its debut in 1992, so it's not exactly news. But it's also true that the latest batch of 2017 sports cars can also bring the heat but without all the bombast. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the Viper's strongest and most direct rivals. It has a more livable interior, a better ride and similar power. Consider the high-revving Ford Mustang GT350 as well, which is objectively slower in a straight line but excellent on a racetrack and much less expensive. A few more luxurious choices include the Porsche 911 and the Jaguar F-Type, both of which we highly recommend.
Logically, it makes no sense to buy this car. But 2017 is also the Viper's last year before Dodge puts it out to pasture. If you want sample of the most intense automotive experiences while it's still around, we won't blame you.
Standard safety features for all 2017 Vipers include antilock brakes, stability control, side-door-mounted airbags and a rearview camera. At the Edmunds test track, in a simulated panic stop, the Viper went from 60 mph to a complete stop in 103 feet. That's a few feet longer than other ultra-high-performance coupes but still far shorter than the average sports car.
Dodge Viper models
The 2017 Dodge Viper is a two-seat sports car that comes in five trim levels: SRT, GTC, GTS and the more track-focused ACR.
Standard equipment on the base SRT includes 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels with high-performance tires, keyless ignition and remote entry, manually adjustable seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, automatic air-conditioning, an 8.4-inch touchscreen (Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system), a navigation system, SRT performance apps, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and a USB port.
Move up the ladder to the GTC and you'll get a racier hood, Brembo brakes, a five-mode stability control system, a taller sixth-gear ratio, driver-adjustable dampers, a six-way power driver seat and leather seats with simulated suede inserts. The GTS goes further with upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim and an 18-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system.
Then there's the race-focused ACR Viper. It gets lighter wheels (19-inch wheels in front), less sound insulation, lighter-weight carpeting and less of it, manual adjustable seats, a minimal three-speaker stereo, carbon-fiber aerodynamic elements, more aggressive summer tires, six-piston brake calipers, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, a stiffer suspension with 10 manually adjustable damper settings for compression and rebound, and manually adjustable spring rates.
Many of the premium and ACR features are available on lower trim levels for an extra cost. Other options include numerous carbon-fiber exterior and interior treatments. The TA 1.0 and TA 2.0 packages (with specially tuned suspension) and the Extreme Aero package for the GTC and ACR trims add a large, dual-element rear wing and a front splitter with a removable extension, a carbon-fiber rear diffuser and even more aggressive aerodynamic tweaks.
A handful of special editions are also available for 2017, including the Viper 1:28 Edition ACR, Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition, Viper Snakeskin Edition, Viper VooDoo II Edition and Viper Dodge Dealer Edition. Each has a specific permutation of features and/or special paint and interior and exterior trim details.
Every 2017 Dodge Viper is powered by an 8.4-liter V10 that produces 645 hp and 600 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual, which is the only available transmission. At the Edmunds test track, a Viper GT went from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.
EPA estimated fuel economy for the 2017 Dodge Viper is 14 mpg combined (12 city/19 highway), which is poor, even for this class of high-performance cars. During our yearlong test of a Dodge Viper GT, we found that it can easily clear its city/highway estimates if you use a light foot, but if you can't resist the urge to engage the loud pedal, you'll easily get single-digit mileage.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Plenty of sports cars are fast, but very few are as savage and raw as the 2017 Dodge Viper. Power is delivered with a brutish grunt, and the comically wide rear tires struggle for traction every time you mash the throttle. Rather than a computer-controlled precision machine, the Viper feels more like a hammer. It's a blunt tool with a singular goal: speed.
High-speed corners can be thrilling, but the Viper is long and wide, with a particularly claustrophobic cabin, making it feel unyielding on the road. There's still plenty of fun to be had, with lots of grip and more power than you can responsibly use on open roads, but it takes a lot of skill to control this V10-powered beast. For drivers interested in the full race-car experience, the ACR trim makes the Viper an even more capable machine, with stickier tires and aero enhancements.
If, for some reason, you're interested in having a Viper as your daily driver, you might want to think again. It's livable, but only just. Every bump, crack and imperfection in the pavement makes it into the cabin. On the highway, the loud V10 drones on, which can get especially tiresome on road trips. And at slow speeds, the Viper's heavy steering makes it extremely difficult to maneuver.
Interior
Though it's a far cry from the bare-bones Vipers of the past, this third-generation Viper still trails behind other similarly priced sports cars in many aspects. You'll find several soft-touch surfaces and quality materials throughout the cabin, but similarly priced competitors do much better. Essentially, the Viper's pricing puts it up against some seriously upscale sports cars, and the interior doesn't reflect that. One bright spot is the the Uconnect infotainment interface, which is one of the better systems available for ease of use and responsiveness.
Getting in and out of the Viper is, at the very least, less than graceful. Depending on your height, there's a clumsy drop into the seats or a two-handed climb required to get out of them. The Viper's cabin is cramped, so taller occupants (over 6 feet, for instance) might have fitment problems. Lateral space is also at a premium since the wide transmission tunnel keeps things very tight. Drivers and passengers that decide on shorts or a dress will have to be cautious too, as the Viper's side exhaust pipes get extremely hot and stepping over them is required to get out of the car.
Visibility is limited, with the combination of a very low roof line and a high beltline (the bottom of the windows) that makes you feel as though you're peeking through a mail slot to see out of the car. Side visibility is compromised by wide roof pillars. Looking back isn't easy either, and the tiny hatch forces heavy reliance on the rearview camera. On paper, the 14.7-cubic-foot trunk capacity is generous, but that's only if you pile your cargo to the roof. The usable space is really limited to a narrow well behind a massive hump. In the passenger compartment, storage is also light, with a few small pockets and bins. Our best advice is to pack light.
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Dodge Viper.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
One of a kind. Awesome ownership experience. Three years of ownership...no problems at all. Fantastic build quality. Great track car. Nothing else compares...I want two more. It’s a Viper...what else needs to be said?
Features & Specs
|GT 2dr Coupe
8.4L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|645 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GTC 2dr Coupe
8.4L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|645 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GTS 2dr Coupe
8.4L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|645 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SRT 2dr Coupe
8.4L 10cyl 6M
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|645 hp @ 6200 rpm
FAQ
Is the Dodge Viper a good car?
Is the Dodge Viper reliable?
Is the 2017 Dodge Viper a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Dodge Viper?
The least-expensive 2017 Dodge Viper is the 2017 Dodge Viper SRT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $87,895.
Other versions include:
- GT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $95,895
- GTC 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $95,895
- GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $107,995
- SRT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $87,895
- ACR 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) which starts at $118,795
What are the different models of Dodge Viper?
More about the 2017 Dodge Viper
The 2017 edition of the Dodge Viper is this glorious anachronism's swan song. It's the last year for what is simply the most unapologetically brutal, uncompromisingly mechanical and brilliantly primitive American sports car. It's not the sports car for everyone, but if it's the sports car for you, there are no substitutes.
Way back in 1989 at the North American International Auto Show, Dodge showed the Viper concept roadster. It was essentially little more than four massive tires, a bare-bones cockpit and the humongous V10 engine from Dodge's heavy-duty pickup trucks. It was audacious in a way no sports car before it had ever been. It was instantly beloved, instantly iconic and the chances of it heading for production seemed ridiculously slight. But dang it, if Dodge didn't put the thing on sale to the general public in 1992. And it was barely changed from the concept car, too, right down to the three-spoke wheels and side-exit exhaust.
Over the last 26 years, Dodge hasn't strayed far from the original Viper formula. It's still four giant tires, one small minimally comfortable cockpit and one enormous V10. Only now that V10 displaces 8.4 liters and slams out an otherworldly 645 horsepower. The only transmission offered is a six-speed manual, the only wheels that get power are the rear ones, and the only body style offered is a fastback coupe.
Produced in limited numbers, the 2017 Dodge Viper is available in a few distinct flavors: The SRT, GTC, GTS and race-ready ACR. The Viper isn't completely without modern techno-toys — there's an 8.4-inch center screen for navigation and entertainment systems plus a driver-center 7-inch digital cluster — but that's not the reason to buy this car. It would be like buying a sledgehammer because it's shiny.
As far as fuel economy goes, well, the Viper's EPA ratings are dang near hilarious. Does 12 mpg in the city and 19 mpg on the highway tickle your funny bone? It should, because that sort of economy is really only achievable when this monster is driven very gently. And no one drives their Viper gently. Single-digit fuel economy is the norm.
Finding a 2017 Viper in a dealer's inventory is rare. But there's no better way to find one than through the tools here on Edmunds. Or let us guide you through specifying the exact Viper of your dreams. Before it's too late.
Used 2017 Dodge Viper Overview
The Used 2017 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M), GTC 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M), GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M), SRT 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M), and ACR 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2017 Dodge Viper?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Dodge Viper and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Viper 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Viper.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Dodge Viper and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Viper featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Dodge Viper?
Which 2017 Dodge Vipers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Dodge Viper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Dodge Viper.
Can't find a new 2017 Dodge Vipers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Viper for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,089.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,583.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Dodge Viper?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 2017 Dodge Viper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons