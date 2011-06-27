The car is raw and does what it is designed for and that is go fast, turn fast, and stop fast. You must add Corsa catless track exhaust to get ride of the horrible UPS truck sound the factory exhaust makes and it frees up 40hp and get rid of all the drivers compartment and side sill heat problems. I have already modded mine to 600bhp 650tq and not ready to quit yet. Be forewarned once you buy a Viper the spending has just begun, The performance bug will hit and the viper tax is high when it come to viper performance parts, but worth it trust me. I could easily use mine as daily driver if I wanted to but its not a benz. Oh, best mod is MGW shorty shifter with low profile bezel.

