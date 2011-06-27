2004 Dodge Viper Review
Pros & Cons
- Neck-straining acceleration, race car caliber brakes, track-ready suspension, decent ergonomics for a supercar, exclusivity of limited production.
- No traction control or side airbags, too extreme for a daily driver, awkward shifter, exploiting its capabilities requires elevated driver skills.
Other years
List Price
$46,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still the king of speed, the Viper has softened some of its rough edges but lost none of its unique character in the process.
2004 Highlights
After last year's complete redesign, the Viper sees only detail changes for '04 that include a new color called "Viper White," racy red brake calipers, carpeting for the trunk and a folding tonneau cover.
Wayne,01/01/2009
The car is raw and does what it is designed for and that is go fast, turn fast, and stop fast. You must add Corsa catless track exhaust to get ride of the horrible UPS truck sound the factory exhaust makes and it frees up 40hp and get rid of all the drivers compartment and side sill heat problems. I have already modded mine to 600bhp 650tq and not ready to quit yet. Be forewarned once you buy a Viper the spending has just begun, The performance bug will hit and the viper tax is high when it come to viper performance parts, but worth it trust me. I could easily use mine as daily driver if I wanted to but its not a benz. Oh, best mod is MGW shorty shifter with low profile bezel.
mistake,02/25/2004
bought on impulse, should have bought an SL55. looks like an 85k kit car.
BillyD,05/09/2005
I just purchased one. I am 41 years old and it took a lot of wife convincing. Anyway, on the maiden voyage, I came up against a Mustang Cobra SVT (690hp). I had my 8 year old boy with me. Before I even knew what I was doing (and thinking I was 21), the race was on. The Viper won by a hair from a rolling start (10mph) to 80mph. Exhilaration was the feeling until I realized what I had done (on a 30mph 4 lane street in a very upscale neighborhood). Thank God there were no cops. If you love beautiful, fast cars, buy one!
Thom,04/18/2005
The Dodge Viper has always been my dream car. The latest generation Viper is the best yet. The performance is amazing, the acceleration incredible. And the car really does attract attention everywhere it goes.
MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 5600 rpm
