Consumer Rating
(45)
2004 Dodge Viper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Neck-straining acceleration, race car caliber brakes, track-ready suspension, decent ergonomics for a supercar, exclusivity of limited production.
  • No traction control or side airbags, too extreme for a daily driver, awkward shifter, exploiting its capabilities requires elevated driver skills.
2017
2016
2015
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the king of speed, the Viper has softened some of its rough edges but lost none of its unique character in the process.

2004 Highlights

After last year's complete redesign, the Viper sees only detail changes for '04 that include a new color called "Viper White," racy red brake calipers, carpeting for the trunk and a folding tonneau cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Viper.

5(89%)
4(7%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing but smiles every time I drive it
Wayne,01/01/2009
The car is raw and does what it is designed for and that is go fast, turn fast, and stop fast. You must add Corsa catless track exhaust to get ride of the horrible UPS truck sound the factory exhaust makes and it frees up 40hp and get rid of all the drivers compartment and side sill heat problems. I have already modded mine to 600bhp 650tq and not ready to quit yet. Be forewarned once you buy a Viper the spending has just begun, The performance bug will hit and the viper tax is high when it come to viper performance parts, but worth it trust me. I could easily use mine as daily driver if I wanted to but its not a benz. Oh, best mod is MGW shorty shifter with low profile bezel.
should have bought an SL55
mistake,02/25/2004
bought on impulse, should have bought an SL55. looks like an 85k kit car.
VIPER Review -- MY PICK!!!
BillyD,05/09/2005
I just purchased one. I am 41 years old and it took a lot of wife convincing. Anyway, on the maiden voyage, I came up against a Mustang Cobra SVT (690hp). I had my 8 year old boy with me. Before I even knew what I was doing (and thinking I was 21), the race was on. The Viper won by a hair from a rolling start (10mph) to 80mph. Exhilaration was the feeling until I realized what I had done (on a 30mph 4 lane street in a very upscale neighborhood). Thank God there were no cops. If you love beautiful, fast cars, buy one!
Dream Car
Thom,04/18/2005
The Dodge Viper has always been my dream car. The latest generation Viper is the best yet. The performance is amazing, the acceleration incredible. And the car really does attract attention everywhere it goes.
See all 45 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Viper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Dodge Viper features & specs

Used 2004 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Convertible. Available styles include SRT-10 2dr Roadster (8.3L 10cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Dodge Viper?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Dodge Viper trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 is priced between $46,995 and$46,995 with odometer readings between 21251 and21251 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Dodge Vipers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Viper for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Vipers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,995 and mileage as low as 21251 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Dodge Viper.

