Vehicle overview

When it comes to supercars, European automakers typically represent refinement, couture style and technological advancement, to the point of sterility. Here in the States, supercars are comparatively raw, visceral and rugged to the point of brutality. We're the sledgehammer to their scalpel, the bucking bronco to their show horse and the Bourne to their Bond. For better or worse, that's how we roll.

The current, third-generation Viper maintains the excitement and soul of the 1989 Carroll Shelby-inspired concept, with the obligatory low-slung body, long hood housing a massive V10, comically wide tires and gruff side exhaust pipes. The Dodge Viper doesn't ask permission and makes no apologies. Despite technological advances over the past two decades, the Viper has just enough safety equipment to make it legal, delegating the remaining responsibility to the hands and feet of the driver. If the performance numbers alone aren't enough to cause heart palpitations, consider that traction and stability control are not available, and circumstances can go from exhilarating to terrifying in short order.

It is this unfiltered, uncomplicated nature that makes the Viper so attractive to enthusiasts, hearkening back to eras when drivers were heroic, rugged and relied on the seats of their pants rather than electronic aids. For those seeking more comfort, refinement and everyday driving manners, there are always the Corvette Z06, various European offerings such as the Audi R8 and Porsche 911, and even Nissan's new GT-R. However, the 2009 Dodge Viper bests the Z06 in practically every applicable performance metric and is significantly less expensive than anything comparable from the Old World. In the end, it comes down to what you're willing to compromise -- performance or finesse.