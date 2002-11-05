Used 2002 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,873 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$59,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this fully built 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10. It is powered by a 510ci stroker V10 that is complete with Paxton Novi 2000 supercharger, intercooler, RSI Custom Remote Nitous Oxide system. The engine has been fully built with JE pisitions, JE rings, Oliver rods, Clevite coated rod bearings, RSI racing cylinder heads, Extrude Hone intake, bronze guides, RSI Custom Ground camshaft, aluminum radiator, and custom exhaust. This Viper was dyno tested this year and produced upwards of 650 horsepower at 8.8psi of boost and no nitrous. This Viper is finished in Viper Race Yellow and features the optional body-colored hardtop. It rides on polished aluminum 18-inch wheels which when paired with the sleek yellow body, makes for an aggressive look. The black interior is in great condition with air conditioning, Alpine stereo, leather-wrapped shift knob, and plenty more. The Viper offers a “back to the basics” approach to a sports car. While sitting 3.4 inches shorter and 2.6 inches wider than the Corvette of the same age, it offers superb handling and drivability. At just 1,200 RPM the V10 offered 400 lbs/ft of torque when stock and is still ready to rip through the gears. An awesome suspension and tubular frame to go along with the V10 power deliver to the driver a true supercar performance. This Viper comes with the original window sticker and various receipts documenting the build of the vehicle. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E62V101568
Stock: B3250 R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,239 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,788
O'Neil Buick GMC - Warminster / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! This 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Gray features: 8.0L V10 SFI 6-Speed Manual RWD Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8913 miles below market average! Our model lineup is second to none! Make sure you swing in today to get an incredible deal on many new and used Buick and GMC models. These vehicles come packed full of features including a one-of-a-kind navigation system that will get you to any location efficiently and safely. Have kids and want to keep them entertained? Our Rear Seat DVD equipped vehicles will have them settled in for those long trips. The average family is getting larger and larger so make sure to check out our vehicles with the extra space with third row seating that can fit kids, dogs, adults, and more! Of course, when it gets chilly in those winter months, features like climate control and heated leather seating are exactly what your body needs for an early morning trip into work. Check out all of these features and more in our stock of vehicles. Other features include but are not limited to Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, Non-Smoker Interior, Paddle Shifters, One Owner Carfax Certified, Premium Wheels, 30+ MPG, Premium Cloth Seating, New Brakes, Premium Sound System, Rear Bucket Seats, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Remote Keyless Entry, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Tow Package, Traction Control, XM Radio, USB Ports, and much more! Price excludes tax, tags, title, license, and dealer fees, additional rebates may apply. See our specials for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E82V100888
Stock: 99-6614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 65,623 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,995
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
You can expect a lot from the 2002 Dodge Viper! Some vehicles just speak for themselves! All of the following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, adjustable pedals, and leather upholstery. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 10 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E82V100812
Stock: G0964A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2019
- 8,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$58,999
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Connolly Leather Bucket Seats. This Dodge Viper also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 18 inch Chrome Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Removable Roof Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper GTS with Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E31V701084
Stock: 5136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 8,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,991
Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Highland - Highland / Indiana
2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat Power Locks, Power Windows, Leather, CD player, Dual Top, Low miles 8,225, Yellow hard top, back removable top, Viper car cover!, Looks and drives like new!, Normal lower front spoiler wear., Air Conditioning, HardTop, Power windows. Odometer is 11781 miles below market average! COME SEE THE DIFFERENCE AT THOMAS DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM OF HIGHLAND IN. OUR NUMBER ONE GOAL IS YOUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION. DOESN'T THAT SOUND LIKE THE WAY YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE? CALL US AT 219-924-6100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E51V703442
Stock: VIPER1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 11,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,800
Chicago Motor Cars - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JR65Z23V500741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,950
M&F Auto Sales - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E61V700890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,900$2,929 Below Market
Land Rover Centerviille - Centerville / Utah
2004 Dodge Viper SRT10, Clean Carfax, Clean Title, Non-Smoker, beautiful condition. We just replaced the oiler cooler hose, powder coated the wheels black, tinted windows, and wrapped the interior plastic (as the original finish was wearing out). Drives amazing, fun and fast, well kept, not many of these on the market! People still think these are brand new when you roll up next to them, just a unique piece of American muscle car history. It has an Aftermarket stereo installed with a built in iphone cable, bluetooth audio, and bluetooth phone capabilities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z34V101984
Stock: 2RU0452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,800$1,138 Below Market
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 SRT10If you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z14V100784
Stock: 116482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 21,251 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$47,500$1,655 Below Market
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> <strong style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;>***2004 DODGE VIPER SRT ROADSTER RWD*** <span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><br style=box-sizing:border-box; />**6 speed Manual Trans<span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z74V102099
Stock: 102099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 7,712 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$51,830$854 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT SRT-10 MODEL LOW MILES ONLY 7600 ORIGINAL MILES 500HP 8.3L V10 ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND RWD VIPER BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED BLACK SUEDE AND LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR WITH MANUAL ADJUSTABLE BUCKET SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM RADIO WITH 6 DISC CD CHANGER AND 5 SPEAKERS ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT DASH MOUNTED GAUGE CLUSTERS KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START AND TWO SETS OF KEYS ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS/BOOKS INCLUDED MANUAL FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS FOGLAMPS STAGGERED 18 AND 19 INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS VIPER BIG BRAKE KIT WITH PAINTED RED CALIPERS DUAL SIDE EXIT EXHAUST SYSTEM FUNCTIONAL HOOD SCOOPS IN HOOD FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Viper SRT10, 2D Convertible, 8.3L V10 SFI, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Silver, Leather, 18 Front/19 Rear Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM 6-Disc CD, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Suede & Leather Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Silver 2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD 8.3L V10 SFIOdometer is 14197 miles below market average!AS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65ZX4V101738
Stock: A101738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 21,023 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,995$232 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z44V102416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,516 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,999
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Dodge Viper also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Chrome Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Removable Panels Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Sound - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E0YV602738
Stock: 5138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 17,878 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$49,988
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2004 Dodge Viper 2dr 2dr Convertible SRT10 features a 8.3L 10 CYLINDER 10cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Viper Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Trunk Lid - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z84V102192
Stock: 20498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 26,300 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$45,989
Sunset Auto Wholesale - Tacoma / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z94V101665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,950
Medlin Genesis - Rocky Mount / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E2YV606614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,000
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper GTS.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E1YV605318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,935 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$44,985
Capitol City Ford - Indianapolis / Indiana
We are open and ready to serve you!Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. Contact us today to schedule an at-home test drive! Local home delivery is available!6-Speed Manual 8.3L V10 SFIImpressively Different. This vehicle has been through our meticulous reconditioning process and serviced by our Factory Certified Technicians. One great advantage from purchasing your new vehicle from us is that we have 3 other locations you can choose vehicles from. If you do not see exactly what you are looking for, call us and we will find it for you. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or $199.95 documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z94V100533
Stock: STK100533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Viper searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Viper
- 5(59%)
- 4(27%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(5%)
Related Dodge Viper info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Richmond VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Avenger Ocala FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Hollywood FL
- Used Dodge Viper Bellevue WA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Bradenton FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Spring TX
- Used Dodge Nitro Lancaster PA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Ann Arbor MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2017 Ontario CA
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017 Madison WI
- Used Dodge Journey 2018 Toledo OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon