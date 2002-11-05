Used 2002 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT SRT-10 MODEL LOW MILES ONLY 7600 ORIGINAL MILES 500HP 8.3L V10 ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND RWD VIPER BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED BLACK SUEDE AND LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR WITH MANUAL ADJUSTABLE BUCKET SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM RADIO WITH 6 DISC CD CHANGER AND 5 SPEAKERS ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT DASH MOUNTED GAUGE CLUSTERS KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START AND TWO SETS OF KEYS ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS/BOOKS INCLUDED MANUAL FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS FOGLAMPS STAGGERED 18 AND 19 INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS VIPER BIG BRAKE KIT WITH PAINTED RED CALIPERS DUAL SIDE EXIT EXHAUST SYSTEM FUNCTIONAL HOOD SCOOPS IN HOOD***Viper SRT10, 2D Convertible, 8.3L V10 SFI, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Silver, Leather, 18 Front/19 Rear Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM 6-Disc CD, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Suede & Leather Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Silver 2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD 8.3L V10 SFIOdometer is 14197 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3JZ65ZX4V101738

Stock: A101738

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020