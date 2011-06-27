  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Viper
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1992 Dodge Viper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2017
2016
2015
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Dodge Viper for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$5,769 - $12,415
Used Viper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Monstrous V10 power, cartoonish styling, and red paint characterized Dodge's new mega-buck icon. Two hundred 1992 models were produced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Viper.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

92' Viper's Review
John Mend,05/02/2002
This vehicle performed out of the ordinary and was extremely fun to drive. It was a powerful gas guzzler. And not very comfortable due to it's performance.
Spanking Good
Big Bob,05/25/2002
Its mad fast and it will BLOW you away
See all 2 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Viper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge Viper features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1992 Dodge Viper

Used 1992 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Convertible. Available styles include RT/10 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Dodge Viper?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Dodge Vipers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Dodge Viper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Dodge Viper.

Can't find a used 1992 Dodge Vipers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Viper for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,645.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Viper for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,081.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,745.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Dodge Viper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Viper lease specials

Related Used 1992 Dodge Viper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles