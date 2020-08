Close

2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat Power Locks, Power Windows, Leather, CD player, Dual Top, Low miles 8,225, Yellow hard top, back removable top, Viper car cover!, Looks and drives like new!, Normal lower front spoiler wear., Air Conditioning, HardTop, Power windows. Odometer is 11781 miles below market average! COME SEE THE DIFFERENCE AT THOMAS DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM OF HIGHLAND IN. OUR NUMBER ONE GOAL IS YOUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION. DOESN'T THAT SOUND LIKE THE WAY YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE? CALL US AT 219-924-6100.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1B3ER65E51V703442

Stock: VIPER1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020