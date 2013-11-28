Used 2014 Dodge SRT Viper for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$129,990
- 21,862 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$85,991
viper_girl,11/28/2013
The 2014 SRT Viper is a blast to drive. No need to downshift if you need to pass on the freeway. Steering is very sensitive while driving. Negotiating turns in a parking lot requires a little more strength, probably be due to the front tires being larger (295) in width than the rear tires of most cars. Clutch is very stiff when starting out in first gear so driving shoes or hard soled shoes are recommended. Suspension is very stiff. Cabin can get warm. You definitely get an exotic super-car without spending half a million dollars. The Viper is more than a handful so a healthy respect for it is a must for enjoyment. If you're looking to have a unique American-muscle super-car, this is it.
