Used 2014 Dodge SRT Viper for Sale Near Me

Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin

The 2013 SRT Viper sheds its Dodge name and about a hundred pounds, but gains a new look, a new interior, more power and more poise. The GTS trim level nets the contents of the Grand Touring package (that includes a cupholder insert and floor mats, while the Uconnect media center is augmented to include a rearview camera, voice-controlled navigation with real-time traffic and SiriusXM travel information) plus unique exterior and interior treatments including a specific hood, wheel design and leather upholstery with contrasting stitching on the dash, door panels and center console. The seats get trimmed in leather with faux suede inserts, and the driver seat gains power adjustment. Audio is upgraded to a more powerful Harman Kardon system with 18 speakers.The Gandrud Promise: A Relaxed Shopping Experience, One Low Price Plain and Simple, Always. Affordable Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future. Real Cash Value for Your Trade. No Hidden Fees. Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs. You Can't Buy a Wrong Vehicle. For a full list of the many other features and options please call us, send an email or use the live chat feature available on our website www.gandruddodge.com - www.gandrudchrysler.com - www.gandrudjeep.com - For more information on this vehicle contact our Sales Team (920-461-1584) or send us an e-mail. We look forward to meeting you. We'd also like to say thank you in advance for the opportunity to earn your business. We won't let you down! We are Wisconsin's #1 Chrysler. Dodge. Ram Jeep and Certified Pre-owned dealership conveniently located in Green Bay. WI Just a mile from HWY I-43 Mason Street Exit behind East Town Mall.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3ADEBZ5DV300017

Stock: D6771X

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2018