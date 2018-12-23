Used 2017 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

Action Auto - Orem / Utah

RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC). 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details). Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports. Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer. Nationwide Shipping. Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase. LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058 Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Dodge Viper GTC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3BDEDZ3HV500627

Stock: M7384

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020