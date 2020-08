Used 2000 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois

LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tachometer, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Power Brakes, Chrome Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags, Active Seatbelts, Removable Panels. Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10 .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3ER65E0YV602738

Stock: 5138

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020