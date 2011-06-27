Used 2009 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $68,995
2010 Dodge Viper SRT-1015,684 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keller Brothers Ford - Lititz / Pennsylvania
Rare Color! Only 22 roadsters made in Toxic Orange Pearlcoat and only 1 with the Grey Stripes! 2010 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 8.4L V10 SFIRecent Arrival!Come see why Keller Bros has been in business since 1921. All of our vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively. If you are coming from a distance or are local but having a hard time fitting a visit into your schedule, contact us for additional photos or a personal video walk around. Don't delay our vehicles sell quickly!Need more reasons to purchase a quality pre-owned vehicle from Keller Bros? 1. We invest an average of $1,400 at our service departments into every used vehicle that arrives on our lot. 2. The phrase full serviced at our dealership means a multi-point inspection has been completed to ensure the vehicle is in superior mechanical condition. 3. Our vehicles are hand selected by our Inventory Managers after looking at hundreds upon hundreds of vehicles every week. The vehicle you're viewing is one out of about 5-10 they bring home per week. 4. All vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively to the market. Additionally, each vehicle always comes with 2 sets of keys and the owner manual. 5. Keller Bros. Has been in business since 1921 and we truly care about our customers. That is why you'll always have a pressure free sales environment with an experience that is centered on integrity, quality and your overall satisfaction above everything else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3AZ6EZ0AV100187
Stock: 4355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$79,997
2008 Dodge Viper SRT-1010,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Hot Rides - Carrollton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ69Z88V200879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$62,000
2008 Dodge Viper SRT-1025,184 milesDelivery available*
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, WHAT A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A VIPER SRT10 !!! VIPER SNAKESKIN GREEN w/ DUAL BLACK PAINTED STRIPES !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $93,265 !! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDING FACTORY NAVIGATION, POLISHED FORGEDLINE WHEELS w/ GREEN CENTER, BLACK PAINTED STRIPES AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPPOINTMENT !! Viper Snakeskin Green Pearlcoat/Black Soft Top 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 8.4L V10 SFI 18 x 10" Front/19 x 13" Rear 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 310 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 7 Speakers w/Subwoofer/Tweeters, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/GPS Navigation/SIRIUS Satellite, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual Black Painted Stripes, Dual front impact airbags, Embroidered Floor Mats, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Suede & Leather Bucket Seats, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 21A, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z78V200359
Stock: PAM4868A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $64,000
2008 Dodge Viper SRT-109,611 milesDelivery available*
LaFontaine Ford of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ69Z78V201151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $67,995
2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10Not providedDelivery available*
Greater Chicago Motors - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3AZ6EZ0AV100478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,999
2006 Dodge Viper SRT-1013,566 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boulder Chrysler Dodge Ram - Boulder / Colorado
LOW MILES, 1 OWNER, CONVERTIBLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z06V100097
Stock: 2675U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2016
- $69,995
2006 Dodge Viper SRT-109,777 milesDelivery available*
Greater Chicago Motors - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ69Z66V101488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,888
2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10Not provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z56V100063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,995Great Deal | $1,757 below market
2005 Dodge Viper SRT-1016,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
E Cars - San Diego / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z45V501229
Stock: 501229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,999Good Deal | $1,605 below market
2005 Dodge Viper SRT-1017,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Buyavette, Inc. - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z75V500821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $51,995
2005 Dodge Viper SRT-107,599 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **ONE OF A KIND**8.3 V10 GAS**MANUAL TRANSMISSION**LIKE NEW**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 8.3L V10 SFI, 6-Speed Manual, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2005 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD Sport Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z35V500136
Stock: 32179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $49,800Fair Deal
2005 Dodge Viper SRT-1011,013 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Kufleitners Galleria - Salem / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z15V501981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,980
2005 Dodge Viper SRT-1013,792 milesDelivery available*
Ryan Automotive - Billings / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z55V501708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,999
2005 Dodge Viper SRT-1019,789 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
TXCARWORLD - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z95V501856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $37,900Great Deal | $2,929 below market
2004 Dodge Viper SRT-1041,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Centerviille - Centerville / Utah
2004 Dodge Viper SRT10, Clean Carfax, Clean Title, Non-Smoker, beautiful condition. We just replaced the oiler cooler hose, powder coated the wheels black, tinted windows, and wrapped the interior plastic (as the original finish was wearing out). Drives amazing, fun and fast, well kept, not many of these on the market! People still think these are brand new when you roll up next to them, just a unique piece of American muscle car history. It has an Aftermarket stereo installed with a built in iphone cable, bluetooth audio, and bluetooth phone capabilities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z34V101984
Stock: 2RU0452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $47,800Good Deal | $1,138 below market
2004 Dodge Viper SRT-1019,087 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 SRT10If you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z14V100784
Stock: 116482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $47,500Good Deal | $1,655 below market
2004 Dodge Viper SRT-1021,251 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> <strong style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;>***2004 DODGE VIPER SRT ROADSTER RWD*** <span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><br style=box-sizing:border-box; />**6 speed Manual Trans<span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65Z74V102099
Stock: 102099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$51,830Fair Deal | $854 below market
2004 Dodge Viper SRT-107,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT SRT-10 MODEL LOW MILES ONLY 7600 ORIGINAL MILES 500HP 8.3L V10 ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND RWD VIPER BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED BLACK SUEDE AND LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR WITH MANUAL ADJUSTABLE BUCKET SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM RADIO WITH 6 DISC CD CHANGER AND 5 SPEAKERS ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT DASH MOUNTED GAUGE CLUSTERS KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START AND TWO SETS OF KEYS ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS/BOOKS INCLUDED MANUAL FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS FOGLAMPS STAGGERED 18 AND 19 INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS VIPER BIG BRAKE KIT WITH PAINTED RED CALIPERS DUAL SIDE EXIT EXHAUST SYSTEM FUNCTIONAL HOOD SCOOPS IN HOOD FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Viper SRT10, 2D Convertible, 8.3L V10 SFI, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Silver, Leather, 18 Front/19 Rear Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM 6-Disc CD, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Suede & Leather Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Silver 2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD 8.3L V10 SFIOdometer is 14197 miles below market average!AS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JZ65ZX4V101738
Stock: A101738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020