Keller Brothers Ford - Lititz / Pennsylvania

Rare Color! Only 22 roadsters made in Toxic Orange Pearlcoat and only 1 with the Grey Stripes! 2010 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 8.4L V10 SFIRecent Arrival!Come see why Keller Bros has been in business since 1921. All of our vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively. If you are coming from a distance or are local but having a hard time fitting a visit into your schedule, contact us for additional photos or a personal video walk around. Don't delay our vehicles sell quickly!Need more reasons to purchase a quality pre-owned vehicle from Keller Bros? 1. We invest an average of $1,400 at our service departments into every used vehicle that arrives on our lot. 2. The phrase full serviced at our dealership means a multi-point inspection has been completed to ensure the vehicle is in superior mechanical condition. 3. Our vehicles are hand selected by our Inventory Managers after looking at hundreds upon hundreds of vehicles every week. The vehicle you're viewing is one out of about 5-10 they bring home per week. 4. All vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively to the market. Additionally, each vehicle always comes with 2 sets of keys and the owner manual. 5. Keller Bros. Has been in business since 1921 and we truly care about our customers. That is why you'll always have a pressure free sales environment with an experience that is centered on integrity, quality and your overall satisfaction above everything else.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3AZ6EZ0AV100187

Stock: 4355

Certified Pre-Owned: No

