Used 2003 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

43 listings
Viper Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  • 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    11,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,800

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    41,150 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,900

    $2,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    19,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $47,800

    $1,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    21,251 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $47,500

    $1,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    7,712 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,830

    $854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Yellow
    used

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    4,873 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $59,900

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    21,023 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,995

    $232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    17,878 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,988

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Gray
    used

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    19,239 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,788

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Red
    used

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    65,623 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    26,300 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,989

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    38,935 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $44,985

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Yellow
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    16,612 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $46,995

    $1,757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Yellow
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    17,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $46,999

    $1,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    7,599 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,995

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Viper GTS

    8,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $58,999

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Yellow
    used

    2001 Dodge Viper RT/10

    8,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,991

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Yellow
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    11,013 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,800

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Viper

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Viper
Overall Consumer Rating
4.849 Reviews
49 Reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 1
    (2%)
fun car
jim mathy,06/10/2010
I have owned four corvettes, two 911s a 930 Porsche a Ferrari and the viper is my favorite, it doesn't ride like a Porsche but it handles better in the corners and just has the raw hp. Its watched where ever you go, hard to ride under the radar. The car is easy to work on compared to a Ferrari or Porsche and it is so much less to maintain when it comes to service and parts. It's a truly drivable car.
Report abuse
