Used 1996 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Viper
5.0
6 reviews
List Price Estimate
$9,386 - $20,197
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Super Car

Domenic, 05/27/2005
Car could not be better just got my 96 Viper white w/ Blue stripes a month ago and already put over 3000 miles on it I drove it home from Missourri 900 miles w/ the top off it was great. I can not drive this car enough.

oh yeah

waldo1217, 10/25/2003
A fun to drive car that has a lot of raw power, and is very reliable.

hott stuff

dumbass, 07/14/2002
i love it more than any other car i've ever had. it is the most fun to drive and look at.

driving experience - none better

ratical, 01/25/2003
My '96 Viper RT/10 (white with blue stripes) has been wonderful. The only problem is I spend WAY too much time cleaning it with Zaino! The finish on the body is unreal. It seems like the clear coat is about 1/4" thick and is very glossy. I've owned corvettes and other sports cars and I currently also own a new body miata sport. This car by far is the most enjoyable experience you can have. There is nothing like it. Dodge only built about 700 vipers in 1996, so they took their sweet time on each one! There are more 2002 Corvette z06's than there are dodge vipers in the world. They just don't get old like other mass produced cars.

nice

evilfrenchcook, 10/15/2004
very nice ride i like that the viper now has 505 hp. the torque is awesome to

