Used 1996 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

Car could not be better just got my 96 Viper white w/ Blue stripes a month ago and already put over 3000 miles on it I drove it home from Missourri 900 miles w/ the top off it was great. I can not drive this car enough.

ratical , 01/25/2003

My '96 Viper RT/10 (white with blue stripes) has been wonderful. The only problem is I spend WAY too much time cleaning it with Zaino! The finish on the body is unreal. It seems like the clear coat is about 1/4" thick and is very glossy. I've owned corvettes and other sports cars and I currently also own a new body miata sport. This car by far is the most enjoyable experience you can have. There is nothing like it. Dodge only built about 700 vipers in 1996, so they took their sweet time on each one! There are more 2002 Corvette z06's than there are dodge vipers in the world. They just don't get old like other mass produced cars.