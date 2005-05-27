Used 1996 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    1995 Dodge Viper RT/10

    10,459 miles

    $42,995

    Details
  • 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    1995 Dodge Viper RT/10

    42,658 miles

    $36,999

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Viper GTS
    used

    1998 Dodge Viper GTS

    920 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $64,991

    Details
  • 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    1994 Dodge Viper RT/10

    13,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,900

    Details
  • 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    1994 Dodge Viper RT/10

    23,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,900

    Details
  • 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    1994 Dodge Viper RT/10

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $61,850

    Details
  • 1999 Dodge Viper GTS
    used

    1999 Dodge Viper GTS

    11,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $55,000

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    2000 Dodge Viper RT/10

    2,516 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $50,999

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    2000 Dodge Viper RT/10

    18,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,950

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Viper GTS
    used

    2000 Dodge Viper GTS

    55,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $44,000

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    2000 Dodge Viper RT/10

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,999

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Viper GTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Viper GTS

    8,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $58,999

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Yellow
    used

    2001 Dodge Viper RT/10

    8,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,991

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10
    used

    2001 Dodge Viper RT/10

    53,153 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,950

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Yellow
    used

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    4,873 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $59,900

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Gray
    used

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    19,239 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,788

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Red
    used

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    65,623 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    11,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,800

    Details

Great Super Car
Domenic,05/27/2005
Car could not be better just got my 96 Viper white w/ Blue stripes a month ago and already put over 3000 miles on it I drove it home from Missourri 900 miles w/ the top off it was great. I can not drive this car enough.
