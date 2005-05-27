Used 1996 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

O'Neil Buick GMC - Warminster / Pennsylvania

Recent Arrival! This 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Gray features: 8.0L V10 SFI 6-Speed Manual RWD Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8913 miles below market average! Our model lineup is second to none! Make sure you swing in today to get an incredible deal on many new and used Buick and GMC models. These vehicles come packed full of features including a one-of-a-kind navigation system that will get you to any location efficiently and safely. Have kids and want to keep them entertained? Our Rear Seat DVD equipped vehicles will have them settled in for those long trips. The average family is getting larger and larger so make sure to check out our vehicles with the extra space with third row seating that can fit kids, dogs, adults, and more! Of course, when it gets chilly in those winter months, features like climate control and heated leather seating are exactly what your body needs for an early morning trip into work. Check out all of these features and more in our stock of vehicles. Other features include but are not limited to Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, Non-Smoker Interior, Paddle Shifters, One Owner Carfax Certified, Premium Wheels, 30+ MPG, Premium Cloth Seating, New Brakes, Premium Sound System, Rear Bucket Seats, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Remote Keyless Entry, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Tow Package, Traction Control, XM Radio, USB Ports, and much more! Price excludes tax, tags, title, license, and dealer fees, additional rebates may apply. See our specials for more details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3ER65E82V100888

Stock: 99-6614

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020