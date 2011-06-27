Used 2016 Dodge Viper for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
43 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19942017
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$30K$100K+
Price

Rating

Mileage

070K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Trim

Fuel Economy

1020
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $194,995

    2017 Dodge Viper GTC

    2,848 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Action Auto - Orem / Utah

    Copy and Paste the following link to view the current Green Light condition report of this vehicle:RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Dodge Viper GTC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3BDEDZ3HV500627
    Stock: M7384
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • $135,000

    2017 Dodge Viper GTC

    2,134 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    All In 1 Motors - North Bergen / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Dodge Viper GTC with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3BDEDZ1HV500142
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $87,992

    2015 Dodge Viper SRT

    17,849 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prestige Imports Audi - Lakewood / Colorado

    Venom Black Clearcoat 2015 Dodge Viper SRT RWD 8.4L V10 SFI 6-Speed Manual Clean CARFAX.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Dodge Viper SRT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3ADEAZ7FV510199
    Stock: 191404Y
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $68,995

    2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    15,684 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keller Brothers Ford - Lititz / Pennsylvania

    Rare Color! Only 22 roadsters made in Toxic Orange Pearlcoat and only 1 with the Grey Stripes! 2010 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 8.4L V10 SFIRecent Arrival!Come see why Keller Bros has been in business since 1921. All of our vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively. If you are coming from a distance or are local but having a hard time fitting a visit into your schedule, contact us for additional photos or a personal video walk around. Don't delay our vehicles sell quickly!Need more reasons to purchase a quality pre-owned vehicle from Keller Bros? 1. We invest an average of $1,400 at our service departments into every used vehicle that arrives on our lot. 2. The phrase full serviced at our dealership means a multi-point inspection has been completed to ensure the vehicle is in superior mechanical condition. 3. Our vehicles are hand selected by our Inventory Managers after looking at hundreds upon hundreds of vehicles every week. The vehicle you're viewing is one out of about 5-10 they bring home per week. 4. All vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively to the market. Additionally, each vehicle always comes with 2 sets of keys and the owner manual. 5. Keller Bros. Has been in business since 1921 and we truly care about our customers. That is why you'll always have a pressure free sales environment with an experience that is centered on integrity, quality and your overall satisfaction above everything else.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3AZ6EZ0AV100187
    Stock: 4355
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $67,995

    2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    Not provided
    Delivery available*

    Greater Chicago Motors - Chicago / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3AZ6EZ0AV100478
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $79,997

    2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    10,434 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Texas Hot Rides - Carrollton / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ69Z88V200879
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $62,000

    2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    25,184 miles
    Delivery available*

    Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois

    WOW, WHAT A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A VIPER SRT10 !!! VIPER SNAKESKIN GREEN w/ DUAL BLACK PAINTED STRIPES !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $93,265 !! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDING FACTORY NAVIGATION, POLISHED FORGEDLINE WHEELS w/ GREEN CENTER, BLACK PAINTED STRIPES AND MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPPOINTMENT !! Viper Snakeskin Green Pearlcoat/Black Soft Top 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 8.4L V10 SFI 18 x 10" Front/19 x 13" Rear 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 310 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 7 Speakers w/Subwoofer/Tweeters, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/GPS Navigation/SIRIUS Satellite, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual Black Painted Stripes, Dual front impact airbags, Embroidered Floor Mats, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Suede & Leather Bucket Seats, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 21A, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65Z78V200359
    Stock: PAM4868A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

  • $64,000

    2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    9,611 miles
    Delivery available*

    LaFontaine Ford of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Navigation, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ69Z78V201151
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $37,900Great Deal | $2,929 below market

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    41,150 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Land Rover Centerviille - Centerville / Utah

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT10, Clean Carfax, Clean Title, Non-Smoker, beautiful condition. We just replaced the oiler cooler hose, powder coated the wheels black, tinted windows, and wrapped the interior plastic (as the original finish was wearing out). Drives amazing, fun and fast, well kept, not many of these on the market! People still think these are brand new when you roll up next to them, just a unique piece of American muscle car history. It has an Aftermarket stereo installed with a built in iphone cable, bluetooth audio, and bluetooth phone capabilities.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65Z34V101984
    Stock: 2RU0452A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $46,995Great Deal | $1,757 below market

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    16,612 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    E Cars - San Diego / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65Z45V501229
    Stock: 501229
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $47,800Good Deal | $1,138 below market

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    19,087 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 SRT10If you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65Z14V100784
    Stock: 116482
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $47,500Good Deal | $1,655 below market

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    21,251 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland

    <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> <strong style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;>***2004 DODGE VIPER SRT ROADSTER RWD*** <span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><br style=box-sizing:border-box; />**6 speed Manual Trans<span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65Z74V102099
    Stock: 102099
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • Price Drop
    $51,830Fair Deal | $854 below market

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    7,712 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

    ***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT SRT-10 MODEL LOW MILES ONLY 7600 ORIGINAL MILES 500HP 8.3L V10 ENGINE WITH 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND RWD VIPER BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED BLACK SUEDE AND LEATHER TRIMMED INTERIOR WITH MANUAL ADJUSTABLE BUCKET SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM RADIO WITH 6 DISC CD CHANGER AND 5 SPEAKERS ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT DASH MOUNTED GAUGE CLUSTERS KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START AND TWO SETS OF KEYS ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS/BOOKS INCLUDED MANUAL FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS FOGLAMPS STAGGERED 18 AND 19 INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS VIPER BIG BRAKE KIT WITH PAINTED RED CALIPERS DUAL SIDE EXIT EXHAUST SYSTEM FUNCTIONAL HOOD SCOOPS IN HOOD FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Viper SRT10, 2D Convertible, 8.3L V10 SFI, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Silver, Leather, 18 Front/19 Rear Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM 6-Disc CD, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Suede & Leather Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Silver 2004 Dodge Viper SRT10 RWD 8.3L V10 SFIOdometer is 14197 miles below market average!AS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65ZX4V101738
    Stock: A101738
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $59,900

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    4,873 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this fully built 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10. It is powered by a 510ci stroker V10 that is complete with Paxton Novi 2000 supercharger, intercooler, RSI Custom Remote Nitous Oxide system. The engine has been fully built with JE pisitions, JE rings, Oliver rods, Clevite coated rod bearings, RSI racing cylinder heads, Extrude Hone intake, bronze guides, RSI Custom Ground camshaft, aluminum radiator, and custom exhaust. This Viper was dyno tested this year and produced upwards of 650 horsepower at 8.8psi of boost and no nitrous. This Viper is finished in Viper Race Yellow and features the optional body-colored hardtop. It rides on polished aluminum 18-inch wheels which when paired with the sleek yellow body, makes for an aggressive look. The black interior is in great condition with air conditioning, Alpine stereo, leather-wrapped shift knob, and plenty more. The Viper offers a “back to the basics” approach to a sports car. While sitting 3.4 inches shorter and 2.6 inches wider than the Corvette of the same age, it offers superb handling and drivability. At just 1,200 RPM the V10 offered 400 lbs/ft of torque when stock and is still ready to rip through the gears. An awesome suspension and tubular frame to go along with the V10 power deliver to the driver a true supercar performance. This Viper comes with the original window sticker and various receipts documenting the build of the vehicle. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3ER65E62V101568
    Stock: B3250 R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $42,995

    1995 Dodge Viper RT/10

    10,459 miles
    Delivery available*

    Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia

    Clean CARFAX. Black 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 RWD 6-Speed Manual 8.0L V10 COMES WITH HARDTOP AND SOFT TOP. RARE COLOR COMBO.Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3BR65E1SV200740
    Stock: CA0363
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $55,000

    1999 Dodge Viper GTS

    11,125 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana

    Viper Red Clearcoat 1999 Dodge Viper GTS Recent Arrival! **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOWEST '99 MILEAGE IN THE COUNTRY**, **8.0L V10 GTS**, **6-SPEED MANUAL**, **COMFORT GROUP**, **CONNOLLY LEATHER PACKAGE**, **QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A**, **CONNOLLY LEATHER SEATS**, **ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND**, **AM/FM/CD**, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **18" ALUMINUM WHEELS**, 18" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Comfort Group, Connolly Leather Package, Front fog lights, Leather Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 21A, Remote keyless entry. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 26043 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Dodge Viper GTS.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3ER69E5XV502630
    Stock: 502630C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $47,995Fair Deal | $232 below market

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    21,023 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65Z44V102416
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $59,999

    2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    13,566 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Boulder Chrysler Dodge Ram - Boulder / Colorado

    LOW MILES, 1 OWNER, CONVERTIBLE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm.
    Engine: 10-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B3JZ65Z06V100097
    Stock: 2675U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-31-2016

Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 2016 Dodge Viper
Viper Reviews & Specs