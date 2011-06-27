  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2001 Dodge Viper Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Exotic-car performance, imposing looks, value-priced.
  • Lack of refinement, low-tech design, easy to spin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The brutish Viper is a better behaved beast now that it has antilock brakes.

Vehicle overview

Designed to be the modern incarnation of the Cobra, Viper debuted at the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as a show car. Enough people wrote to Chrysler requesting street versions that plans for production of the rakish roadster were set into motion soon thereafter. Viper was introduced for public sale in 1992, and became the darling of the automotive press, not to mention high-profile stars like Jay Leno and Kelsey Grammer (who flipped his).

A preview of things to come from Chrysler, the success of the Viper revitalized a company that many thought wouldn't last through the middle of this decade. It also paved the way for future concept-car-turned-production-car models, including the Plymouth Prowler and Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Dodge introduced the GTS Coupe midway through 1996. The 8.0-liter V10 was substantially reworked, featuring a new block, new heads, shorter cooling jackets and a revised sump. These changes resulted in a 35-horsepower jump, bringing peak numbers to 450 horsepower and 490 foot-pounds of torque. Overall, the revised motor, found in both the coupe and roadster versions, is 85 pounds lighter than the one in the original RT/10.

Inside the Viper, analog gauges and dual airbags greet serious drivers, who have the much-appreciated option of adjusting pedal height. Power windows and door locks are standard, as is ABS for the first time in Viper's history; but traction control and dynamic stability control are still not available. The interior is dominated by cheap-feeling plastic, and the seats are virtually nonadjustable. Getting into the car requires a waiver from a chiropractor, and getting out often results in singed legs due to the exhaust pipes being integrated within the car's lower rocker panels.

For those individuals who need more than the standard Viper's 450 horsepower, a race-oriented ACR edition is available in limited numbers. These fire-breathers gain an extra 10 horsepower and ft-lbs. of torque through the use of minor engine modifications while weighing slightly less than their GTS brethren. The ACR also comes with upgraded suspension components, 18-inch BBS wheels and massive Michelin Pilot Sport tires. Zero-to-60 times of 4 seconds and a top speed near 190 mph bear witness to this being a very special Viper. Despite adding air conditioning and a CD player to the ACR's option list for 2001, we feel this car is best suited for weekend track duty rather than public highway hijinks.

Certainly it's got obvious ergonomic shortcomings and a lack of overall refinement, but the Viper is chock-full of character. The sights, sounds, and smells offer a classic take on modern sports car philosophy. Those "enthusiasts" who like their performance dolled out in user-friendly portions should look elsewhere (can you say Z06?). Those seeking the ultimate in exotic-car performance at less than an exotic-car price will find the Viper a bargain. Truly, Chrysler Corporation has created an American icon that rivals the Corvette's claim as "America's Sports Car."

2001 Highlights

Slightly refining the snake's venomous bite are standard four-wheel disc ABS, an ACR option group with air conditioning and a CD player, and an internal trunk. New Race Yellow or Deep Sapphire Blue exterior hues are offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Viper.

5(89%)
4(0%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My GTS
Steve,11/11/2005
I find my Viper to be the perfect cure for today's cookie cutter vehicles. The exterior design is as elegant as it is outrageous. More car companies should be so bold as to take such a chance on applying creative design elements. That said, the interior pays a slight price for maintaining the aggressive outer appearance. The drivers footwell is perticularly tight. A small price to pay considering a quick stab at the throttle forgives all.
sweet
sweet,05/13/2002
I have one and it is very fun to have one
I knew it!
viper crazy,08/04/2009
I knew what I was getting when I bought it. For those of you who want a Vette don't buy a Viper. This car is fast, rude and no it doesn't get good gas mileage. I thank god for all of it. It's worth putting gas in every few miles. The looks on peoples faces are worth an academy award. The Corvettes I've owned would hide in the corner when this car goes by. I am highly pleased with this beast. The gts-r wing and ground effects makes this ACR look like a hot wheels car. So if you are man or woman enough, buy one, and don't whine about the gas mileage or ride. My wife loves it.
GREAT
Chris Mann,10/12/2002
It was great to drive
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
450 hp @ 5200 rpm
More about the 2001 Dodge Viper

Used 2001 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Coupe, Viper Convertible. Available styles include GTS 2dr Coupe (8.0L 10cyl 6M), and RT/10 2dr Roadster (8.0L 10cyl 6M).

