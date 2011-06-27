Vehicle overview

If your attitude toward power is "more is better," then the idea of an 8.4-liter V10 engine granting 645 hp to the whims of your right foot should be a very appealing concept. The 2015 Dodge Viper provides exactly that. It's a rambunctious, brutally fast sports car with evocative styling to match. But with so many competitors that are nearly as powerful yet more refined, you'll want to consider all your options before picking the Viper as your next sports car.

Dodge has made some changes this year to smooth out the Viper's persona. The V10 engine receives a minor update that brings about 5 additional horses and better fuel economy on the highway. It's complemented by a revised 6th gear ratio in the transmission (for the GT, GTC and GTS) that Dodge says makes for a quieter, lower-rpm cruising experience at highway speeds. Dodge has also updated the Viper's safety features and tech equipment with a standard rearview camera, new side airbags and the 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo as standard. These changes, plus expanded availability of the adjustable suspension and upgraded interior, make the Viper more civilized and manageable than ever.

That said, this is still a Viper we're talking about. While it isn't as rock hard as previous Vipers setups, the suspension on the current model is still pretty stiff. There's still no telescoping steering wheel, which can make it hard to find an ideal driving position, and the seats aren't very comfortable for long-distance drives. Then, there's just the beastly nature of the car itself: Driving a Viper at maximum attack still requires a high level of skill. Rival cars with less power might be a bit slower if you're pushing them to the limits on the track, but for everyday driving they could be more rewarding to the average driver.

The main alternative we think you should consider is the new supercharged 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. It's essentially got the same amount of power as the Viper and just as much racetrack credibility, but it's a much more livable car overall. Or you could check out the 2015 Nissan GT-R or 2015 Porsche 911. They're considerably more expensive than the Viper or 'Vette but they're easier to drive fast and have backseats as well. And unlike the Viper, all of these cars can also be fitted with quick-shifting automatic or automated manual transmissions for those drivers who are three-pedal-averse. But for sheer boisterous attitude and outrageous track-based capability, we'd say that the Viper still rules the roost.