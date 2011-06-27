  1. Home
2000 Dodge Viper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exoti-car performance, imposing looks, value-priced.
  • Lack of refinement, low-tech design, easy to spin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A beast with incredible performance that won't tolerate an inexperienced or foolish driver.

Vehicle overview

Designed to be the modern incarnation of the Cobra, Viper debuted at the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as a show car. Enough people wrote to Chrysler requesting street versions that plans for production of the rakish roadster were set into motion soon thereafter. Viper was introduced for public sale in 1992, and became the darling of the automotive press, not to mention high-profile stars like Jay Leno and Kelsey Grammer (who flipped his).

A preview of things to come from Chrysler, the success of the Viper revitalized a company that many thought wouldn't last through the middle of this decade. It also paved the way for future concept-car-turned-production-car models, including the Plymouth Prowler and Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Dodge introduced the GTS Coupe midway through 1996. The 8.0-liter V10 was substantially reworked, featuring a new block, new heads, shorter cooling jackets and a revised sump. These changes resulted in a 35-horsepower jump to 450. Overall, the revised motor is 85 pounds lighter than the one in the old RT/10. Both the GTS Coupe and the RT/10 roadster models now come with this upgraded drivetrain.

Inside the Viper, analog gauges and dual airbags greet serious drivers, who have the much-appreciated option of adjusting pedal height. Power windows and door locks are standard, but ABS, traction control and dynamic stability control are not available. The interior is dominated by cheap-feeling plastic, and the seats are virtually nonadjustable. Getting into the car requires a waiver from a chiropractor, and getting out often results in singed legs due to the exhaust pipes being integrated within the car's lower rocker panels.

For those individuals who need more than the standard Viper's 450 horsepower, a race-oriented ACR edition will be produced in limited numbers for the 2000 model year. These fire-breathers gain an extra 10 horsepower through the use of minor engine modifications while losing 60 pounds of curb weight from the deletion of the sound system, air conditioning, and fog lights. The ACR also comes with upgraded suspension components, 18-inch BBS wheels and massive Michelin Pilot Sport tires. Zero-to-60 times of 4 seconds and a top speed near 190 mph bear witness to this being a very special Viper. Dodge plans on making between 100 and 200 ACR units, most of which will see duty at amateur and semi-professional racing events on the weekends.

Despite its obvious ergonomic shortcomings and a lack of overall refinement, the Viper is chock-full of character. Its sights, sounds, and smells offer a classic take on modern sports car philosophy. Those "enthusiasts" who like their performance dolled out in friendly portions should look elsewhere. Those seeking the ultimate in exotic-car performance at less than an exotic-car price will find the Viper a bargain. Truly, Chrysler Corporation has created an American icon that rivals the Corvette's claim as "America's Sports Car."

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Viper is available in a new Steel Gray color and the new ACR version offers additional performance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Viper.

5(82%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

More fun than a barrel of monkeys!
Y2KGTS,02/26/2002
After looking at several high-performance vehicles, I was drawn to the Viper GTS. The roar of it's mighty V10 brought back memories of the muscle cars of old. The car has proven to be wicked fast, very comfortable, and with supermodel looks. NOT for introverts, fans will swarm you as though you are a major celebrity. Celebrities: Forget blending in. On the track it performs like no other car. Corvette who? You will not be able to wipe the smile off of your face when you own a Viper.
Dodge Viper GTS
Paulo Linguini,07/21/2004
Super fast car with excellent handling. Much more refined compared to my 1996 RT-10. Ive had a viper since 1998 and still own one today (2004). Never have any problems. Service is very affordable. Not much out there than can keep up.
There can be only one!
ViperDrvr,03/16/2003
This is not a car of creature comforts. This is a race car for the street. Sitting down in the cockpit youll note the absence of such luxu-items such as cupholders and power seats. 6 white digital gauges present the car's vitals. The exterior design has to be the most radical and beautiful form a car designer could imagine. The snake head visage of the front fascia, then flows up and back to meet the twin- bubble cockpit canopy. Be prepared for the magical effect the Viper has on crowds wherever you go. No other car will dominate the attention of those around you like the Viper.
A few facts for you
V10 GTS,04/09/2008
This car is not an easy car to operate. The viper was made to do 3 things. Go like hell, stop well, and corner well. Luxuries like traction/yaw control, heads up displays, and even an awesome radio are not part of what viper is about. If you want those things, go buy a corvette! Nothing turns heads like the viper, so expect a lot of attention, especially from kids. Acceleration takes practice to not break traction. You must learn to press the pedal not stomp on it! If you get a flat tire, plan on a flatbed because the car cannot be towed and I didn't trust the donut you get for a spare. Buy a used rim and put a tire on it. Finally, watch out for the law, because they will be watching for u!
See all 11 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Viper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
450 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Viper features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Dodge Viper

Used 2000 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Coupe, Viper Convertible, Viper ACR Competition. Available styles include RT/10 2dr Convertible, ACR Competition 2dr Coupe, and GTS 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Dodge Viper?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Dodge Vipers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Dodge Viper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Dodge Viper.

Can't find a used 2000 Dodge Vipers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Viper for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,455.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,250.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Viper for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,886.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Dodge Viper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Viper lease specials

