Consumer Rating
(39)
2005 Dodge Viper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Neck-straining acceleration, race-car-caliber brakes, track-ready suspension, decent ergonomics for a supercar, exclusivity of limited production.
  • No traction control or side airbags, too extreme for a daily driver, awkward shifter, exploiting its capabilities requires elevated driver skills.
List Price Estimate
$26,184 - $49,222
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the king of speed, the Viper has softened some of its rough edges without losing its unique character in the process.

Vehicle overview

Saying a Dodge Viper looks "too wild" is like saying the American flag looks too patriotic. In both cases, it would be impossible for the appearance of said items to overachieve its intended purpose. The American flag is an unmitigated symbol of our patriotism, and the Dodge Viper is likewise symbolic of uncompromised automotive performance. At least that was its original mission when it arrived in showrooms back in 1992 as a targa-style roadster sporting a 400-horsepower V10 under its cartoonishly long hood. All that tail-wagging power and a lack of electronic driving aids such as traction control and ABS made the Viper a supercar that didn't suffer fools gladly. Eventually, "luxuries" such as real windows (that replaced the clear vinyl side curtains) and ABS made their way into the Viper roadster. But still, the car was obnoxiously loud and fast, the way fans liked it. The 2003 model year saw a full redesign of Chrysler's icon. Sure, the 1996 release of the Viper GTS coupe was a major upgrade for the line (including many simultaneous improvements to the original RT/10 model), but, essentially, it had been the same car for close to a decade. Though no coupe is currently offered, the roadster is a true convertible, with a top that folds down all the way, as opposed to the soft targa panel of the previous RT/10. An astounding amount of power is offered -- 500 horsepower and over 500 pound-feet of torque, delivered over a broad range. To handle the V10's immense output, there is a beefed-up transmission and massive brakes. Compared to its predecessor, the second-generation Viper has a stiffer chassis (with a 31-percent increase in torsional rigidity compared to the previous generation), a longer wheelbase and a revised suspension -- all of which give the car greater predictability when driven at its limit. Some die-hard Viper fans feel that the "new" Viper is too refined...well, compared to the old beast. But with production being limited, it's probably a moot point anyway.

2005 Dodge Viper models

The Viper comes only as a two-seat roadster. Standard equipment includes racing-style seats; power-adjustable pedals; full instrumentation; power windows, locks and mirrors; tilt steering; keyless entry; and a seven-speaker, 300-watt audio system with an in-dash six-disc changer. There are no options; the only choice a customer need make is color.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for 2005 Dodge Viper

Performance & mpg

An 8.3-liter (505-cubic-inch) V10 engine sports heroic output numbers: 500 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque. The power is transferred to the fat rear tires via a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and a standard limited-slip differential. Its performance numbers are equally impressive, as the Viper is able to reach 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds and run the quarter-mile is 12.0 seconds flat.

Safety

In spite of the recent redesign, there are no side airbags, nor is there traction or stability control. Massive four-wheel antilock disc brakes assure rapid stops and a passenger-side airbag cutoff switch makes it feasible for small children to ride along in a pinch.

Driving

The Viper is one of the fastest production cars in the world. Its 500-horsepower V10 pushes it to triple-digit speeds in the blink of an eye and it doesn't stop there. Massive rear tires make fast starts easier than you might think, although the shifter is a bit awkward so concentration is required to hit the gates just right. Pushing the Viper to the limit still requires the skill of a seasoned driver, but even rookie pilots will admire the car's unbelievable abilities. Ultraquick steering, racing-style seats and powerful Brembo brakes add to the race-carlike feel. It's not comfortable enough to be used as an everyday driver, but for those who can afford to have it on the side, the Viper is a supercar that answers to nothing.

Interior

Although the cockpit was improved with 2003's revamping, it still feels like a Viper inside, except with build and materials quality more befitting an $80,000 car. A large center-mounted tachometer sits next to a 220-mph speedometer. Additional gauges reside between the speedometer and center console, angled toward the driver. Pedals, which are power-adjustable, are placed directly in front of the driver, and there's also a dead pedal. Seat comfort is surprisingly good and the controls are user-friendly; there's even a real center console storage compartment (but no cupholders -- as specifically requested by Viper owners). The audio system has a fully integrated head unit, complete with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Adding a race-car feel is a red starter button that's used to fire the beast's V10 engine to life.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Viper.

5(77%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
39 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Viper MAMBA Edition owner
David Z,01/14/2010
I have built supercharged camaros and nitros-fed builds as well. I have road raced and autocrossed all of my vehicles. The Viper is HANDS DOWN the best performing car I have ever driven and this also includes a supercharged C6 Vette. Fuel mileage is weaker when you race it and drive it hard. Otherwise, it has the fuel economy of a V8 in my opinion. It is comparable to my Camaro honestly. This car holds the road like nothing you'll ever drive. The tires are actually wider than a Lamborghini's. I also work on the car myself and I have to say the build quality is superb. I am 6'2 so some more leg room would be nice, but oh well. PERFECT SPORTS CAR!!
Torque...too much is almost enough
Torque Lover,09/27/2005
I have owned and driven my SRT-10 for one year now. I have owned and driven previous Vipers, Corvettes (Z06's included), Cobras, and supercharged F body vehicles. Without question, this vehicle wins hands down in every performance category imaginable. There is simply nothing better than feeling this car's 525 lb/ft of torque at your back. It is accentuated by the ability the vehicle has to actually grab the road. I have been more than impressed with build quality and interior design. Some of the SRT's flaws are undeniable: incredible heat flowing through the passenger cabin as well as a propensity to follow road surface flaws exactly. But I absolutely love my Viper.
Twitchy
Viper,12/04/2004
I bought this car for my wife's birthday last July. It truly is an eye catcher and a great performer. But i guess we are not the atypical buyer for a vehicle such as this. We do not normally drive it very hard. I think the car is so twitchy at any speed that it is dangerous to drive fast. It follows the grooves of the road and is almost impossible to stay in any single lane. I have driven other high performance cars and i cant remember any of them doing this to this degree. The Viper is a work of art in the styling dept. The interior is spartan by any standard. and the lack of amenities is i guess part of its raw character. We love this car despite its few flaws.
Venom (My License Plate)
Justin Carroll,12/04/2004
I got a Viper SRT-10 for my 17th birthday, and it is one of the most exciting things to do. My dad owns Auto Selects of Williamsburg, Virginia and this is where I got it from. When I drive up to my high school and people see this car, they just stare. I know that I am very fortunate to have this car but I would sell my first-born child before giving up this automobile
See all 39 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Viper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Dodge Viper features & specs

More about the 2005 Dodge Viper

Used 2005 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Convertible. Available styles include SRT-10 2dr Roadster (8.3L 10cyl 6M).

