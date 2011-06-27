The 94 is truely a classic, but you can not find a clean one at the price Edmunds is listing.This car appreciates every year. The car is brute force, has exceptional handling, and has a noisy exhaust. If you are tall ( 6' or taller) you might have a problem driving it as the windshield is low. The mileage is good considering it has a V 10. I get as high as 26 mpg on the highway if I keep it down to 70, City is around 15. The windows clip into the doors and for about $4000, you can buy a hard top for it. Some cars are lowered so you have to watch out as the car's clearance would then be less than 3.5 " Tires cost about $450 to $500 a piece so you want to buy one with good tires

