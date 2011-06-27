  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

1994 Dodge Viper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Air conditioning with CFC-free refrigerant can be installed at the factory when the appropriate option box is checked. Green and yellow are added to the color chart. Green cars get a new black-and-tan interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Viper.

5(55%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Earlier is better than new!
jackson,07/03/2010
If you want a heated steering wheel, seats, and such, buy a BMW or whatever. Mine has only 4k with intake, exhaust, and Paxton supercharging. I have four Corvettes of all years and my favorite to drive, by far, is the Viper. Top's down!
my first Viper
Joe,11/18/2009
The car is awsome. Deffinately not for everyone. I was a Corvette guy until I got into Vipers. Not the same vehicle at all. This is a race car with head lights. The new Vipers are even more fun to drive. If you are a race car driver buy a 1st or 2nd gen. All others buy a new style Viper....
awesome
gcpocd,07/24/2011
my 94 viper rt10 is a true show car.everywhere i go people react like they cannot believe this car is on the road.I cant go anywhere with out some body yelling out or following me.taking pictures or cam corder . I love the attention the car brings.i have had many different sports cars this by far is the most attention grabber to date.
94 Viper
viper 1,07/21/2005
The 94 is truely a classic, but you can not find a clean one at the price Edmunds is listing.This car appreciates every year. The car is brute force, has exceptional handling, and has a noisy exhaust. If you are tall ( 6' or taller) you might have a problem driving it as the windshield is low. The mileage is good considering it has a V 10. I get as high as 26 mpg on the highway if I keep it down to 70, City is around 15. The windows clip into the doors and for about $4000, you can buy a hard top for it. Some cars are lowered so you have to watch out as the car's clearance would then be less than 3.5 " Tires cost about $450 to $500 a piece so you want to buy one with good tires
See all 11 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Viper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Dodge Viper features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Dodge Viper

Used 1994 Dodge Viper Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Viper is offered in the following submodels: Viper Convertible. Available styles include RT/10 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Dodge Viper?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Dodge Vipers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Dodge Viper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Dodge Viper.

Can't find a used 1994 Dodge Vipers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Viper for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,130.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,816.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Viper for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,667.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,864.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Dodge Viper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

