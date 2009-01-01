Used 2004 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

43 listings
Viper Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    41,150 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    $2,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    19,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,800

    $1,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    21,251 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $47,500

    $1,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    7,712 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,830

    $854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    21,023 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,995

    $232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    17,878 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,988

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    26,300 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,989

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    38,935 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $44,985

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Yellow
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    16,612 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $46,995

    $1,757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Yellow
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    17,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,999

    $1,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    7,599 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Yellow
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    11,013 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,800

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Orange
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    13,792 miles

    $46,980

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Orange
    used

    2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    19,789 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,999

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    11,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,800

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Yellow
    used

    2002 Dodge Viper RT/10

    4,873 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $59,900

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    13,566 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,999

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 in Black
    used

    2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10

    9,777 miles

    $69,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Viper

Overall Consumer Rating
4.845 Reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Nothing but smiles every time I drive it
Wayne,01/01/2009
The car is raw and does what it is designed for and that is go fast, turn fast, and stop fast. You must add Corsa catless track exhaust to get ride of the horrible UPS truck sound the factory exhaust makes and it frees up 40hp and get rid of all the drivers compartment and side sill heat problems. I have already modded mine to 600bhp 650tq and not ready to quit yet. Be forewarned once you buy a Viper the spending has just begun, The performance bug will hit and the viper tax is high when it come to viper performance parts, but worth it trust me. I could easily use mine as daily driver if I wanted to but its not a benz. Oh, best mod is MGW shorty shifter with low profile bezel.
