Used 2004 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

- 41,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900$2,929 Below Market
- 19,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,800$1,138 Below Market
- 21,251 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$47,500$1,655 Below Market
- 7,712 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$51,830$854 Below Market
- 21,023 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$47,995$232 Below Market
- 17,878 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$49,988
- 26,300 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$45,989
- 38,935 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$44,985
- 16,612 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$46,995$1,757 Below Market
- 17,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,999$1,605 Below Market
- 7,599 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$51,995
- 11,013 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$49,800
- 13,792 miles
$46,980
- 19,789 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$39,999
- 11,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,800
- 4,873 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$59,900
- 13,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,999
- 9,777 miles
$69,995
Wayne,01/01/2009
Wayne,01/01/2009
The car is raw and does what it is designed for and that is go fast, turn fast, and stop fast. You must add Corsa catless track exhaust to get ride of the horrible UPS truck sound the factory exhaust makes and it frees up 40hp and get rid of all the drivers compartment and side sill heat problems. I have already modded mine to 600bhp 650tq and not ready to quit yet. Be forewarned once you buy a Viper the spending has just begun, The performance bug will hit and the viper tax is high when it come to viper performance parts, but worth it trust me. I could easily use mine as daily driver if I wanted to but its not a benz. Oh, best mod is MGW shorty shifter with low profile bezel.
