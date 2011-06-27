  1. Home
2017 Dodge Durango Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,342$28,409$31,623
Clean$24,622$27,608$30,732
Average$23,180$26,007$28,949
Rough$21,739$24,406$27,167
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,733$20,307$23,005
Clean$17,228$19,735$22,357
Average$16,220$18,590$21,060
Rough$15,211$17,446$19,763
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,482$21,975$24,589
Clean$18,928$21,356$23,896
Average$17,820$20,118$22,510
Rough$16,712$18,879$21,124
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,254$29,430$32,761
Clean$25,508$28,601$31,837
Average$24,014$26,942$29,991
Rough$22,521$25,283$28,144
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,921$26,815$29,849
Clean$23,241$26,059$29,008
Average$21,881$24,548$27,326
Rough$20,520$23,036$25,643
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,836$30,083$33,486
Clean$26,073$29,235$32,542
Average$24,547$27,539$30,655
Rough$23,020$25,844$28,768
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,871$30,122$33,530
Clean$26,107$29,273$32,585
Average$24,579$27,575$30,695
Rough$23,050$25,878$28,805
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,740$26,612$29,623
Clean$23,065$25,862$28,788
Average$21,715$24,362$27,118
Rough$20,364$22,862$25,449
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,759$24,391$27,152
Clean$21,140$23,704$26,386
Average$19,903$22,329$24,856
Rough$18,665$20,954$23,326
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,347$31,776$35,371
Clean$27,541$30,881$34,375
Average$25,928$29,090$32,381
Rough$24,316$27,299$30,387
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,735 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,735 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,735 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Dodge Durango ranges from $15,211 to $23,005, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.