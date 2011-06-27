Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,342
|$28,409
|$31,623
|Clean
|$24,622
|$27,608
|$30,732
|Average
|$23,180
|$26,007
|$28,949
|Rough
|$21,739
|$24,406
|$27,167
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,733
|$20,307
|$23,005
|Clean
|$17,228
|$19,735
|$22,357
|Average
|$16,220
|$18,590
|$21,060
|Rough
|$15,211
|$17,446
|$19,763
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,482
|$21,975
|$24,589
|Clean
|$18,928
|$21,356
|$23,896
|Average
|$17,820
|$20,118
|$22,510
|Rough
|$16,712
|$18,879
|$21,124
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,254
|$29,430
|$32,761
|Clean
|$25,508
|$28,601
|$31,837
|Average
|$24,014
|$26,942
|$29,991
|Rough
|$22,521
|$25,283
|$28,144
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,921
|$26,815
|$29,849
|Clean
|$23,241
|$26,059
|$29,008
|Average
|$21,881
|$24,548
|$27,326
|Rough
|$20,520
|$23,036
|$25,643
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,836
|$30,083
|$33,486
|Clean
|$26,073
|$29,235
|$32,542
|Average
|$24,547
|$27,539
|$30,655
|Rough
|$23,020
|$25,844
|$28,768
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,871
|$30,122
|$33,530
|Clean
|$26,107
|$29,273
|$32,585
|Average
|$24,579
|$27,575
|$30,695
|Rough
|$23,050
|$25,878
|$28,805
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,740
|$26,612
|$29,623
|Clean
|$23,065
|$25,862
|$28,788
|Average
|$21,715
|$24,362
|$27,118
|Rough
|$20,364
|$22,862
|$25,449
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,759
|$24,391
|$27,152
|Clean
|$21,140
|$23,704
|$26,386
|Average
|$19,903
|$22,329
|$24,856
|Rough
|$18,665
|$20,954
|$23,326
Estimated values
2017 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,347
|$31,776
|$35,371
|Clean
|$27,541
|$30,881
|$34,375
|Average
|$25,928
|$29,090
|$32,381
|Rough
|$24,316
|$27,299
|$30,387